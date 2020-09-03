Britney Spears Wants 'Qualified' Company to Run Her 'Voluntary' Conservatorship, Media Says

The court documents that reportedly outlined Britney's recent move specifically point out that she is "strongly opposed to her father continuing as the sole conservator of her estate".

Famous American pop singer Britney Spears recently moved to nominate a trust company as a conservator of her estate, Entertainment Tonight reports citing court documents filed by Britney's lawyer earlier this week.

According to the magazine, the documents reveal that Britney is "strongly opposed to her father continuing as the sole conservator of her estate", and asks the court to appoint Bessemer Trust Company, N.A. for that role.

"Rather, without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, she strongly prefers to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role", the filing states.

The documents also note that Britney's conservatorship is "voluntary", and that the singer "wishes to exercise her right to nominate a conservator of the estate under Probate Code section 1810".

Furthermore, the court docs state that Britney does not have a "developmental disability", and neither is she a "patient in or on leave of absence from a state institution under the jurisdiction of the California Department of State Hospitals or the California Department of Developmental Services”, as the magazine points out.

This development comes following reports that Britney's sister Jamie Lynn is attempting to gain more control over the singer's fortune, getting selected a trustee of the SJB Revocable Trust that Britney set up in 2004 in order to manage her multi-million dollar assets for her children in the future.

Britney Spears has been under a court-imposed conservatorship since her infamous meltdown in 2008.

While her father Jamie Spears had legally overseen her well-being and financial affairs, he temporarily stepped down last November due to health issues.