'T for Trapped'? Britney Spears Baffles Fans With Instagram Photo Riddle

American pop singer Britney Spears has recently managed to attract quite a bit of attention to herself from her social media following by making a somewhat cryptic commentary to a series of photos she posted on Instagram.
The pictures in question feature Britney herself lying on her back on a beach, legs extended in front of her and arms spread out.
"Hey ? … while you’re at it ..... turn the photos upside down and you will find it’s a T !!!!!! For teacher ... tea ... test ... tomorrow ... time ... two ... ten ... tool ... try .... thanks .... they … I mean we could go all day with this one, right !?!?", she wrote in the caption.
As The Blast points out, Spears also made clear that the photos were not related to her newly-announced photography "Project Rose".
As the singer's fans pondered on the meaning of her words, with the highest-rated comment to the post (over 7,800 “likes”) saying simply "T for trapped".
Britney Spears has been under a court-imposed conservatorship since her infamous meltdown in 2008, with her father Jamie Spears legally overseing her well-being and financial affairs, though he temporarily stepped down last November due to health issues.
In July, the #FreeBritney hashtag went viral, calling upon authorities to terminate the singer’s conservatorship and even investigate it, according to a Change.org petition. The plea maintains that under this status Britney is unable to drive, cannot spend her money without her father’s permission, or vote, with her calls and messages being monitored.
