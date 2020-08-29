Chadwick Boseman's 'Marshall' Co-Star Josh Gad Shares 'Final Texts' From Black Panther Star

Actor Josh Gad has "broken his silence" to pay tribute to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away from complications stemming from stage 4 cancer on Friday.
“Breaking my twitter silence to share some beauty,” Gad commented. “This was one of my final texts from the brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent – take this in & celebrate life. He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels.”
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 29, 2020
Boseman's messages reveal a spiritual side to the Hollywood actor, with whom Gad co-starred in the 2017 legal drama Marshall.
"Thank God for the unique beauties and wonders of the day," Boseman wrote in one message. "We should take advantage of every moment we can to enjoy the simplicity of God’s creation, whether it be clear skies and sun or clouded over with gloom."
In a message titled 'Catch the Rain', Boseman wrote: “Great. We’re stuck inside these damn quarantines because of the COVID, and now we can’t even get no sun in Cali. Come on now!”
"But now that the rain has stopped and today’s storm has cleared, I urge you to go outside and take a DEEP breath. Notice how fresh the air is right now, after our skies have had a 3 week break from the usual relentless barrage of fumes from bumper to bumper LA commuters, and now today’s rain has given the City of Angels a long overdo [sic] and much-needed shower."
Boseman reportedly married his long-term girlfriend, singer Taylor Simone Ledward, in a private ceremony not long before his death.
“Chadwick and Simone got engaged. It was a long time coming and everyone is really happy”, a source told gossip blog MediaTakeOut.
