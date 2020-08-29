Register
22:39 GMT29 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Chadwick Boseman arrives at the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award gala honoring actor Denzel Washington in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 6, 2019.

    Chadwick Boseman's 'Marshall' Co-Star Josh Gad Shares 'Final Texts' From Black Panther Star

    © REUTERS / Monica Almeida
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1d/1080316572_0:91:3072:1819_1200x675_80_0_0_e63ad49427361ca279b2ee5efc03fd80.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202008291080316323-chadwick-bosemans-marshall-co-star-josh-gad-shares-final-texts-from-black-panther-star/

    The messages revealed Boseman's spiritual side, after the star of the Black Panther film, died on Friday after a long battle with cancer. Shortly before his death, the actor had married his long-term girlfriend in a private ceremony.

    Actor Josh Gad has "broken his silence" to pay tribute to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away from complications stemming from stage 4 cancer on Friday.

    “Breaking my twitter silence to share some beauty,” Gad commented. “This was one of my final texts from the brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent – take this in & celebrate life. He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels.”

    Boseman's messages reveal a spiritual side to the Hollywood actor, with whom Gad co-starred in the 2017 legal drama Marshall

    "Thank God for the unique beauties and wonders of the day," Boseman wrote in one message. "We should take advantage of every moment we can to enjoy the simplicity of God’s creation, whether it be clear skies and sun or clouded over with gloom."
    Actor Chadwick Boseman arrives at the premiere of the new Marvel superhero film 'Black Panther' in London, Britain February 8, 2018
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    #WakandaForever: Internet Devastated Over Death of Marvel Star Chadwick Boseman

    In a message titled 'Catch the Rain', Boseman wrote: “Great. We’re stuck inside these damn quarantines because of the COVID, and now we can’t even get no sun in Cali. Come on now!”

    "But now that the rain has stopped and today’s storm has cleared, I urge you to go outside and take a DEEP breath. Notice how fresh the air is right now, after our skies have had a 3 week break from the usual relentless barrage of fumes from bumper to bumper LA commuters, and now today’s rain has given the City of Angels a long overdo [sic] and much-needed shower."

    Boseman reportedly married his long-term girlfriend, singer Taylor Simone Ledward, in a private ceremony not long before his death. 

    “Chadwick and Simone got engaged. It was a long time coming and everyone is really happy”, a source told gossip blog MediaTakeOut.

    Related:

    Bollywood Celebs Mourn Demise of Hollywood's 'Black Panther'
    Wakanda Regime Change? Users Wild as CIA Tweets on Black Panther's Unique Metal
    It’s Not Just Marvel: First Black Panther in 100 Years Spotted in Kenya (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    Hollywood, cancer, Black Panther
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A mushroom cloud is seen rising after the so-called Tsar Bomba was detonated in a test over the remote Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the USSR in this still image from previously classified footage taken in October 1961 and released by Russia’s Rosatom state atomic energy corporation.
    Made in USSR: Freshly-Declassified Pictures of Most Powerful Thermonuclear Bomb Test in History
    GOP Blinders
    Dead on Arrival
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse