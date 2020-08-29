'Black Panther' Star Chadwick Boseman Dies at 43

Chadwick Boseman, a Marvel's "Black Panther" star, passed away after a four-year fight with colon cancer that progressed to stage 4.
"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much", the official statement released in his Twitter account read. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy".
The statement went on to praise Marvel's blockbuster "Black Panther", where Boseman portrayed a superhero King T'Challa as "the honor of his career".
"He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side", the statement read, expressing the family's gratitude for love and prayers and asking "that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time".
August 29, 2020
Hundreds of fans, colleagues and other media figures expressed their grief and condolences over the sad news.
My heart sunk reading this news, say it isn't so was my immediate reaction...— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) August 29, 2020
The world and I only just got to see what a fantastic actor he was (can't believe I'm saying was) and an even better human.
My deepest condolences to his family.
May you rest in power, Chadwick. pic.twitter.com/hBhpSzSmGS
“Purpose is the essential element of you. It is the reason you are on the planet at this particular time in history. Your very existence is wrapped up in the things you are here to fulfill." --Chadwick Boseman ❤️— TINASHE (@Tinashe) August 29, 2020
Death knows no time, RIP Chadwick Boseman. Life is precious and fragile.— SypherPK (@SypherPK) August 29, 2020
Heartbreaking. A true talent and a class act. Rest In Peace @chadwickboseman 🌅🌅🌅 https://t.co/iGvpTPMlQ4— JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) August 29, 2020
Portraying King T'Challa, Boseman took part in a several Marvel Universe movies apart from "Black Panther", including "Avengers: Infinity War", "Avengers: Endgame" and "Captain America: Civil War".
