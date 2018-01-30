What Social Media Really Say About Marvel's New Black Panther Film

Marvel's new blockbuster Black Panther has debuted in Hollywood on Monday, January 29, creating an enormous superhero craze on social media. Following in the footsteps of the new Spider-Man and Thor movies, this one is however different and has already sparked talk on culture, racism and empowerment.

This is not just another action film — it is the first superhero movie in years with a black lead character. The movie tells the story of T'Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman, who returns to his incredibly technologically advanced kingdom of Wakanda as heir to the throne after his father's death.

Users on Twitter shared their reviews of the long-awaited film, with some even calling it a "cultural phenomenon."

Believe the hype. Believe the buzz. Believe the words “cultural phenomenon.” #blackpanther is about to blow minds and take names. My God. Where to even begin. Long live the King. pic.twitter.com/cECg2mxnKw — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 30, 2018​

I’ve been to Wakanda, and I may never recover. I am so grateful that our young people will see this film and their minds will be transformed. Congratulations #RyanCoogler —you did that! #blackpantherpremiere #blackpanther — Vanessa K. De Luca (@Vanessa_KDeLuca) January 30, 2018​

#BlackPanther is almost inexpressibly beautiful; it is topical and a truly special moviegoing experience! This is the MCU on a whole other level! Thank you, Ryan Coogler. I am truly MOVED! pic.twitter.com/oIdmWjr40f — Angelique Jackson (@angelique814) January 30, 2018​

Black Panther was incredible, and powerful and everything we need right now. The words “cultural phenomenon” have never felt more appropriate. Everyone pleaseeeee do yourself a favor and go see it. — Chloe Bennet (@ChloeBennet4) January 30, 2018​

Can we cancel the State of the Union & just move up the release date of Black Panther to tonight? Lupita Nyong’o is my president anyway. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) January 30, 2018​

Ryan coogler got a standing ovation before it even started! It was electric. Review embargo lifts 10 days before #blackpanther opens which usually means they know reviews will be good. pic.twitter.com/pAPai1fhky — Anousha (@anoushasakoui) January 30, 2018​

The social media excitement was not supported by everyone online, as issues of race and fear of being bullied for anything less than accolades in response to the film, have surfaced on cyber platforms.

No matter how legitimate your criticism of "Black Panther" is, you will be called racist for making the observation that it isn't perfect. Not unlike having a black president! — Spacebunny Day (@Spacebunnyday) January 30, 2018​

i hope black panther sucks just to see the reactions lmao — カム (@Camzuma) January 30, 2018​

Imagine the hell that would break loose if someone drew black panther white the way y’all draw every character black. — Keifer. Ⓥ (@BaeKeifer) January 30, 2018​

I understand y’all excited about the Black Panther movie and all but a lot of y’all doing the gotdamn most. Tf Rosa Parks got to do with anything — mo🐱 (@LittyKitty__) January 30, 2018​

Lemme go head and mute every keyword relating to black panther — Am Scray (@AA_Actual) January 30, 2018​