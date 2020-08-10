Jaw-Dropping Golf Video of Jason Derulo 'Knocking Out' Will Smith's Teeth Has Fans Wincing

An earlier TikTok video showed Jason Derulo pranking his fans, as he seemingly had his teeth knocked out when he recorded himself eating a cob of corn off a power drill.

American singer Jason Derulo's latest video stunned his 6.6 million Instagram followers on Sunday afternoon.

For the jaw-dropping viral footage, the multi-platinum powerhouse entertainer joined forces with actor Will Smith, 51, as the two were shown playing a casual game of golf indoors.

What seemed like some harmless fun, with the actor teaching Derulo how to putt, suddenly climaxed with Smith, of Men in Black fame, "losing two front teeth", after the triple-threat musical artist got too carried away.

As he boldly swung his golf club, Will Smith had no time to duck.

"Put some ice on that," the singer is heard saying.

The actor quips:

"It's my turn. It's my turn. I only need one swing."

Summing up the encounter, Jason Derulo wrote he didn’t “like this game".

Fans revelled in the moment, branding it “damn hilarious."

this shit looks like real — iam_garbazin (@garbazin1) August 9, 2020

😂😂😂😂 Darn sorry will — Jason k🇲🇿🇿🇦 (@Jasonk08501286) August 10, 2020

comical — DaniniThePanini on TWITCH (@Dantheman420666) August 9, 2020

Movie is coming — tuğçe aydoğdu (@tugce__aydogdu) August 10, 2020

​Will Smith followed up by reposting the video on his page with a cheeky caption.

And we never saw @jasonderulo again pic.twitter.com/T9NVj0RUBO — Will Smith ❼ (@RealWillSmithFP) August 9, 2020

​Some netizens refused to be taken in, claiming it was a fake.

That’s fake. I know Will’s acting voice — The Black Gregory House (@GodMC_Duff_SLP) August 10, 2020

So fake Lol — sophia millbrooks (@sophiamillbroo1) August 10, 2020

​On a previous occasion Jason Derulo left fans tickled as he posted a video of his own teeth being knocked out.

Jason Derulo apparently chipped his teeth by eating corn on a power drill! pic.twitter.com/hXfEdL9LuR — In The Know Pop Culture (@ITKPopCulture) May 30, 2020

​In a TikTok video he recorded himself eating a cob of corn off a power drill. However, the post ended up being a prank.