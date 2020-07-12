Register
15:40 GMT12 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Actor Will Smith, left, and his wife, actress Jada Pinkett- Smith pose on the press line at the premiere of her latest film The Women in Los Angeles on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2008

    Will Smith Allegedly Addresses His Wife’s Affair With Singer August Alsina in Now-Resurfaced Video

    © AP Photo / DAN STEINBERG
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107976/50/1079765083_0:490:2048:1642_1200x675_80_0_0_ffc9410a535eea5dd622987c27da0dd0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202007121079863542-will-smith-allegedly-addresses-his-wifes-affair-with-singer-august-alsina-in-now-resurfaced-video/

    Will Smith’s wife Jada, an actress, admitted the other day to having had an affair with 27-year-old singer August Alsina, something that she referred to as an “entanglement”.

    A newly resurfaced video from two years ago appears to show Will Smith touch upon his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's arguably romantic relationship with singer August Alsina. In the self-shot clip, the 51-year-old Hollywood star can be seen pondering on family matters as he navigates a golf course.

    “Love. I asked her what was one of the biggest revelations she had had about love. She said you cannot make a person happy. I thought that was a real deep idea”, he started off. Then, at one point, he said that they woke up to the fact that they are “two completely separate” people, each responsible for their own happiness.

    “And we decided that we were gonna find our individual, internal private separate joy and then we were going to present ourselves to the relationship and to each other already happy”, Smith recounted at length.

    On Friday, Jada admitted to having had an affair with 27-year-old musician August during a bombshell tell-all confessional on her Facebook show, Red Table Talk. Sitting opposite her husband Will, Jada said she developed a friendship with August four years ago, but confessed she and Will were going through a “difficult time” and had “basically broken up”.

    She continued by saying that as time went on, she got into “a different type of entanglement with August”. When Will pushed Jada to specify what she meant by “entanglement”, she responded openly: “It was a relationship, absolutely”.

    She went on to respond to August's earlier claim that Will gave her "permission" to engage in an extramarital affair, saying: "The only person that can give permission in that circumstance is myself".

    The actress has been married to Will since 1997; the two are parents to son Jaden and daughter Willow. Will also has a son Trey, 27, from his marriage to Sheree Zampino, 53. In 2019, August denied that an affair with the Set it Off star had taken place after his track “Nunya” came out, although rumours were also full-on swirling around.

    Will Smith, left, and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2014, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
    © AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
    Will Smith, left, and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2014, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

    They were spawned by the following lyrics: “You got me feeling like it was an act, you’re just an actress / Putting on a show ’cause you don’t want the world to know”.

    However, the singer struck back by saying he would never speak out because he is “no troublemaker” and dramas make him “nauseous”.

    Jada, on her part, also previously denied rumours that she and Will were in an open relationship and contended that they would never divorce. 

    Will earlier said that the couple no longer use the “married” title, but call each other "life partners” instead.

    Related:

    I For India: Shahrukh, Priyanka, Will Smith Join Stars Online for Nation's 'Biggest Fundraiser'
    Will Smith’s Family Slams YouTuber Over Clip of Him ‘Masturbating’ to Poster of 11-Year-Old Willow
    Last Surviving Sibling of JFK, Jean Kennedy Smith, Dies at 92
    Tags:
    family, affair, Will Smith
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Sky is the Limit! Stunning Vintage Flight Attendants That Make Airlines Look Like Heaven
    The Sky is the Limit! Stunning Vintage Flight Attendants That Make Airlines Look Like Heaven
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse