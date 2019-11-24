Jason Derulo Denies Photoshopping His ‘Anaconda’ After Viral Pic Sets Internet Ablaze

The star of the upcoming “Cats” musical, Jason Derulo, caused massive outcry among his Instagram followers this week with a visibly… well-endowed picture of him from Bali.

American singer and dancer Jason Derulo has denied doctoring his viral photo that showed his massive physical endowment, blaming it on his “Haitian heritage”, TMZ revealed. The photo was posted by the singer this week and received a flurry of reactions, especially after Derulo laconically replied to a fan’s question about “what animal” he was “hiding in his pants”, simply writing “Anaconda”.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Good Mornin’ 💦 Публикация от Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) 21 Ноя 2019 в 6:17 PST

Unsurprisingly, the photo caused a massive outcry among the singer’s Instagram followers, with some suggesting that he should be renamed “Jason DeRULER” instead, commenting that something was “fighting to get out” from his underwear. Not all users believed that the photo was genuine, though.

Speaking to TMZ, Derulo rejected suggestions that he had doctored the picture, which attracted more than 4,000 likes, saying that he was “honestly” not expecting such attention.

“Photoshop? Photoshop? Don’t make me [pull it out]. There are not enough women in this area. Just know that us Haitians, we look different", Derulo said to the outlet when approached for a comment on Friday.

“It was in Bali. I honestly [didn’t] feel like that was going to be my most liked picture when I woke up this morning”, the "Cats" movie star revealed. “I posted the motherf***er very early. It was [a photo] from months ago. It was not even something that I just did”.

The 30-year-old singer insisted that it was his “Haitian heritage” that should be thanked for his physical endowment.

Jason Derulo, whose real surname is Desrouleaux, rose to international fame after the start of his solo career in 2009, achieving eleven Platinum singles so far. He recently starred in the "Cats" film based on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical, which will be released this winter.