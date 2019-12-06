Size Matters: Jason Derulo Reportedly Offered $500,000 for Getting More Publicity for His Junk

Some netizens urged Derulo to take up the offer, while others bemoaned the fact that they don't pack as much meat as he apparently does.

American singer Jason Derulo has received a lucrative proposal from a certain webcam platform whose services involve providing adult content, apparently related to sharing the sight of a certain part of his anatomy with online audience, TMZ reports.

According to the media outlet, CamSoda offered Derulo up to $500,000 “just for sharing thirst traps of his anaconda over the next 6 months“ without actually having to pose in the buff, promising to create a page where the singer could “share pics, videos and live streams in his underwear“.

This development takes place after Instagram removed Derulo's photo of himself posing in his briefs which allegedly displayed his “aroused genitalia”, even though he argued that he wasn't actually “fully aroused” at the time, and said that he's fallen victim to a social media double standard, TMZ adds.

Jason Derulo Penis Pic Removed By Instagram Due To 'Aroused Genitalia' https://t.co/7q2jklkPgV — TMZ (@TMZ) 4 декабря 2019 г.

​As the story hit social media, many netizens were quick to urge Derulo to take the offer.

Take the money, Jason. — Hendrix Monae (@HendrixMonae) 6 декабря 2019 г.

Do it bro — ✞snapChat♛ (@Lebogang_ken) 6 декабря 2019 г.



And some lamented either not being as well-endowed as him or not getting offers like the one he got.

That guy has a monster in his pants and I’m hung like an elevator button!! Life’s not fair!! — Ultimate Party Animal (@DingleberryDude) 6 декабря 2019 г.