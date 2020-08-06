Massive Wall of Dust From Storm Engulfs Towns Near India’s Jaisalmer City - Video

Day became night on Thursday when a huge dust storm billowed across the skies of Jaisalmer in India's Rajasthan state. The moment looked ominous, as footage from the state showed a huge wall of dust engulfing towns as it approached from the desert.
The city is a major tourist attraction for its sand dunes.
Local residents watched the weather phenomenon dumbfounded from their roofs while capturing the moment.
SOMEWHERE IN JAISALMER#nature #mountains #Desert #desertstorm #sandstorm #Jaisalmer #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/rzeObekb48— Muhammad Atif (@imuhammadatif) August 5, 2020
Another video of the storm on Wednesday showed similar scenes. The weather phenomenon was in proximity to Jaisalmer Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is also known as the Golden Fort or Sonar Quila.
Rajasthan sand storm! Hope people are fine!— Balamurugan P (@bmbalap) August 5, 2020
VC: Sagar Pawar IFS (through WA)#jaisalmer #sandstorm pic.twitter.com/IGGdK2FXuI
