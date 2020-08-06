Heavy Rainfall, Cyclone-Like Winds Cause Heavy Destruction in Mumbai - Photos, Videos

Strong gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and inundation in 24 hours have brought life in Mumbai to a standstill. The Indian city is facing heavy damage including the uprooting of trees, damage to buildings, and infrastructure due to the incessant rain. The National Disaster Response Force is carrying out rescue operations in different parts of the city.
Two people have died and two are missing after falling into a drain in the Santacruz area following the flooding in the area. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall for the next 3-4 hours accompanied by strong winds reaching 60-70 kmph. The wind speed is equivalent to the post landfall effect of Cyclonic Storm Nisarga (90-100 kmph) recorded on 3 June.
#mumbaifloods
Mumbai main market kalbadevi area..
Two-wheelers are floating like leaves..#mumbaifloods #mumbairain
साहेब,
बड़े आदमी तो टीवी के सामने बैठ कर चाय का लुफ्त ले रहे होंगे,
लेकिन असली आफत इन सामान आदमी की जिंदगी में हैं !
देवा, इन सभी मुश्किलों से बचा लो
🙏🙏#StayHome#StaySafe #mumbaifloods
#mumbaifloods Morning Pictures. #thursdaymorning #thursdayvibes #MumbaiRains #Mumbaisinks
This is #jjflyover, #mumbaifloods has submerged the roads.
We stand with mumbai in this situation.#MumbaiRains #Mumbaikars
Taking note of the devastation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked to Maharashtra Chief Uddhav Thackeray and assured him of his support.
PM @narendramodi spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall. PM assured all possible support.
The island city has received the season’s most intense showers at 229.6 mm of rain in nine hours. The Colaba Observatory, set up in 1841, recorded 293.8 mm of rain ending on Wednesday, the highest in 46 years. State Chief Uddhav Thackeray has reviewed the situation in Mumbai and adjoining areas, and has requested everyone to remain indoors.
