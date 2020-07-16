Register
10:37 GMT16 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A view of the Mumbai skyline from Marine Drive

    Like Evergreen Quarrelling Sweethearts, Monsoons & 'Bombay' Make For An Eternal Love Story

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Av9 / A view of the Mumbai skyline from Marine Drive
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107847/40/1078474023_0:0:1280:720_1200x675_80_0_0_d1e710b5a462d0a5b5e16252262a0a1d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202007161079899912-like-evergreen-quarrelling-sweethearts-monsoons--bombay-make-for-an-eternal-love-story/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The hot and sweaty summer is gradually coming to an end in India, making way for the glorious monsoon to march in and refresh everybody. In coastal areas of Maharashtra state, including Mumbai, a red alert has been issued by the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) in the wake of heavy rains. This story has a twist though.

    Everybody around the world knows Mumbai for its Los Angeles-vibe. Located by the Arabian sea, the "city of dreams" is famous as the capital of Bollywood. But not a lot of people know that monsoons in Mumbai, which, we Indians very fondly call "Bombay", have a charm all of their own.

    Just as soon as the ancient city witnesses its first rain showers, Indians turn into writers and poets just to romanticize "Bombay ki Barish" - the Monsoons of Mumbai.

    Pictures of Mumbai’s iconic sea-side "Queen's Necklace" also known as "Marine Drive" - shimmering in the rains have started casting monsoon magic spells on social media in India. The spot overlooking the “Gateway of India” is a couples’ favorite and when it begins raining in Mumbai, sweethearts from all age groups make their way to Marine Drive and create and re-create precious moments – many of which are inspired by Bollywood.

    This year, because of the serious pandemic situation, Indians are just staring at old pictures from their Mumbai monsoon experiences, “dying to be there right now”.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Star Udyawar | INDIA (@starryeyes2054) on

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Nilasree Ghosh biswas 🎵🎶 (@nilasree_raasika) on

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Rohit Surve (@rudeboy_rude_) on

    ​To feel closer to the lost feeling of standing by the sea somewhere in Bombay while it rains, people who are not in the city now are preparing Bombay-special rainy-day snacks like gram-flour fretters, piping hot masala tea and the quintessential “Vada Paos” – which is a spicy stuffed deep fried potato patty, placed between two buttered buns served with green mint chutney and fried chilis.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Bombay 24x7 (@bombay24x7) on

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Foodie•Travel•Explore India📍 (@foodcommunitymumbai) on

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Tapri (@taprilove) on

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by 𝗦𝗔𝗠𝗜𝗥 𝗠𝗔𝗞𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗜 (@samir.666666) on

    The charisma of the Mumbai rains are welcomed with open arms every year...but then things begin to get somewhat serious, even scary.

    The rains in Mumbai approach with love but later, like an irrational boyfriend, misbehave with the city. Floods and water-logged roads are a yearly phenomenon that Mumbai has to survive before winter comes.

    Mumbai has been paying a heavy price for its rapid growth. More often than not, the initially mesmerizing showers turn into catastrophic downpours, trapping people inside their cars, homes or restaurants for hours, sometimes even days. And because of a failing sewage system in the huge city, some parts of Mumbai almost drown during the monsoons..

    Stunning, eye-popping pictures and footage of Mumbai Monsoon 2020 have been making the rounds on social media. They show the fury of the rains lashing Mumbai, 'almost for loving it so much since forever', is how the poets describe it.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Mumbaikar (@_aamchi_mumbai_) on

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by AVARTAN POWAI (@avartanpowai) on

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Nedrick News (@nedricknews) on

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Shanth (@sl_shanth_kumar) on

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Media Queen 👑 (@shefali_jariwala30) on

    Nevertheless, rains personifies the beauty of Mumbai and even if it causes a severe inconvenience for residents, every year “Bombay ki Barish” enchants the city in hues of shiny silver droplets turning into nothingness in the vast Arabian sea.

     

    Tags:
    Floods, pictures, pandemic, rain, rainstorm, monsoon, Mumbai, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Telexistence's shelf-stacking avatar robot, designed to resemble a kangaroo and developed to work in a convenience store, is demonstrated during a photo opportunity ahead of its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020.
    Telexistence's Kangaroo Robot: Tokyo Shops Prepare to Welcome New Staff Member
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse