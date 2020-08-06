Viral Video of 'Possessed' Tree Swinging in Mumbai Storm Has Twitter in Stitches

Footage from India's cosmopolitan city of Mumbai has captured the unnerving moment when a palm tree was swinging from side to side after coming under the impact of cyclonic winds.
Strong winds reaching speeds of up to 107 kmph (kilometres per hour) have hit India’s financial capital Mumbai, accompanied by excessive rains.
The incident, which would have led to the horror of people witnessing it, is going viral on social media, leading to an explosion of hilarious memes and jokes on Twitter.
While some joked that the tree is "possessed" by an evil spirit, others said that it is tripping on a rock song.
That tree looks possessed! https://t.co/wEKN7vFJbS— Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) August 5, 2020
I don't know why I find this funny but it's so so hilarious 🤣— Madhugandha (@madhugandha) August 5, 2020
It's like a coconut tree grooving to some serious rock 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣August 5, 2020
Thats Me when meri umar ke naujawaano plays pic.twitter.com/t2aHJR0XdE— A comment & 3 slow 👏 (@krishnavallabh) August 6, 2020
August 6, 2020August 6, 2020
However, the seriousness of the extreme weather situation was not lost upon some, who were left aghast at the sheer impact of the heavy rainfall and shared related videos of Mumbai's flood-like situation. Two people have died and two are missing in in the city.
Worli Sea Link#MumbaiRains #MumbaiMonsoon pic.twitter.com/Hw4RUyTKFP— Suhail Raza (@suhailraza) August 5, 2020
#MumbaiRains Always amazing 😍 look at the moment pic.twitter.com/ukVdgVDFWu— Neal Parmar🇮🇳 (@parmar_neal) August 4, 2020
This man saved a child #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/XnqB7yYwfK— Lawrence Samuel Bing (@lawrencebing) August 5, 2020
Mumbai has been under the grip of a massive deluge due to torrential rainfall since Monday. Strong gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and inundation over 24 hours brought life in Mumbai to a standstill.
The India Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall for the next 3-4 hours for Thursday, accompanied by strong winds reaching 60-70 kmph. The wind speed is equivalent to the post-landfall effect of Cyclonic Storm Nisarga (90-100 kmph) recorded on 3 June.
