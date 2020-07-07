Who is 'The Most Beautiful Woman on Earth' According to Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez shared a tempting bikini pic with her 18.9 million Instagram followers to provoke a tear-dropping response from the star footballer. The photo depicted the mother of Ronaldo’s two-year-old daughter in a black lingerie-like swimsuit, partly hidden by crystal-blue waves, and was captioned in Spanish “These are the little eyes that I put on the love of my life”.
“The most beautiful woman on earth”, Ronaldo commented the post, the reaction that soon received over 15,700 likes.
Hundreds of people rushed to praise the footballer’s appreciatory remark, arguing that they did not expect anything less from their “commander”, referring to Ronaldo’s famous nickname.
Unlike his model girlfriend, Ronaldo has nearly 230 million followers on Instagram, making him the most-followed athlete on the platform. He has also recently been dubbed Instagram’s “top earner” closely followed by the captain of the Argentinian team, his famous Ballon d’Or rival Lionel Messi.
Ronaldo and Rodríguez have been together since 2016, and have one daughter, Alana Martina, who was born on 12 November 2017. The Juventus forward also has three other children; his twins Eva and Mateo were born from a surrogate mother on 8 June 2017. Before meeting Rodríguez, Ronaldo was in a long-term relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk but the two broke up in 2015.
