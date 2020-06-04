Hail to the King: Ronaldo Reportedly Reigns as Top Instagram Earner While Messi Ranks Second

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo continues to remain Instagram's “top earner”, The Sun reports citing Buzz Bingo.
According to the newspaper, while the footballer gained £27.3 million (about $34 million) from his salary at Juventus, his 43 sponsored posts on Instagram netted him some £41.7 million (over $52 million).
The products promoted by Ronaldo included Nike, his fragrance CR7 Play it Cool and even an EMS training device called "Sixpad".
Ronaldo's football rival Lionel Messi ranked second, collecting £25.2 million (about $31.8 million), with American model Kendall Jenner ranking third with some £21.2 (about $26.7 million) in Instagram earnings.
