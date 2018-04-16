Ronaldo Sorry for Splitting With Russian Supermodel Irina Shayk - Reports

According to The Sun, the Real Madrid star never thought that the Russian top model could actually leave him and wished he could still be with her.

The couple met in 2010 and broke up three years ago, with Shayk being the one to initiate the split. An unnamed friend has reportedly told the media outlet that the footballer was “jealous of the relationship” between Irina and popular Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper – the pair has a daughter now.

“Ronaldo is holding a torch for her. He regrets the way they ended and still takes an interest in her life,” The Sun cited Ronaldo’s friend as saying.

Since 2016 Cristiano has been dating 23-year-old Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, who gave birth to Ronaldo’s daughter in November 2017.