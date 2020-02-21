How Much Pocket Money Does Cristiano Ronaldo Give To His Fiancee?

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his wife-to-be Georgina Rodriguez live a lavish lifestyle in Turin, where the forward boasts a salary of around €31 million from his contract with Juventus, which runs until 2022.

Football celebrity Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly pays his stunning fiancée Georgina Rodriguez between $85,000 and $162,000 per month to take care of their children and cover her expenses, claims a report citing Spanish television channel Telecinco.

The pair have one child together, two-year-old daughter Alana Martina, but Georgina Rodriguez also raises Ronaldo's three other children.

Italian publication Corriere dello Sport claims Ronaldo provides the 26-year-old Rodriguez with an impressive monthly allowance as she looks after surrogate twins Eva and Mateo and Cristiano Jr – the athlete’s oldest son, known as Cristianinho, born in San Diego in 2010 when he was dating model Irina Shayk.

© AP Photo / Claude Paris Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Irina Shayk. (File)

Captain of the Portuguese national team, who departed Real Madrid in 2018 and signed with Italy’s Juventus, Ronaldo remains among the best-paid athletes on the planet and is second on Forbes' athlete rich list, behind Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and ahead of Brazilian Neymar.

The Best FIFA Men's Player winner in 2016, 2017 actually makes more money from paid Instagram posts than from playing soccer at Juventus, according to a Buzz Bingo ranking of the world's highest earners on the platform.

The five-time Ballon d'or winner, who has around 187 million followers on Instagram, rakes in an estimated $47.8 million per year from paid posts on the platform, working with companies like Clear Haircare and Nike Football over the years.

© REUTERS / Arnd Wiegmann Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, stands with his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, after winning the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 during the soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015

According to Corriere dello Sport, the longtime girlfriend and wife-to-be of the soccer player, Spanish model and social media personality Georgina Rodriguez, has a net worth of $10 million and boasts nearly 17 million followers on Instagram, while originally hailing from very humble beginnings, growing up in the small village of Jaca, in northern Spain.