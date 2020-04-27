Mean Memes Flood Twitter as Pakistan Cricketer is Banned Over Corruption Charges

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistani batsman Umar Akmal’s promising career derailed after a series of missteps, first when he failed to report a spot-fixing offer to the concerned cricket board in 2018 and later by not responding to the show cause notice sent to him by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Trollers have shown no mercy in taking down Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal with memes after he was banned on Monday from all forms of cricket for three years on corruption charges by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Disciplinary Panel.

The national cricket boards charged Akmal with two separate breaches under the board’s anti-corruption code for not reporting an offer made to him to spot fix the matches in the Pakistan Super League 5.

#UmarAkmal was one of the top trends in India and Pakistan, both cricket-loving nations. An endless stream of jokes and memes, mocking Akmal have taken over the social media platform.

Now, Dad got you when you were really bad. #UmarAkmal pic.twitter.com/mSL76FiAFo — KJV Chaitanya (@KJVchaitanya) April 27, 2020

Others joked over his English and poked fun at him reminding him of his usual gaffe.

Cricket is banned from Umar Akmal but bloody is cricket.#UmarAkmal https://t.co/6tdGPAAkQP pic.twitter.com/tBhpEQVmrZ — Lalit Patil (@kuchbhilalit) April 27, 2020

Met corona virus today and make them aware about people - Umar Akmal#umarakmal #UmarAkmalQuotes pic.twitter.com/G4Qj4UJ5Go — Lakshya Pandey (@LakshyaPandey20) April 27, 2020

There's positive in every negative.#UmarAkmal banned from Cricket for 3 years by @ICC is the positive.



No giving interviews in English is the positive. 🤓 — What's in my name? (@repartee_) April 27, 2020

But many die-hard fans showed sympathy for Akmal.

Umar Akmal was a "talented" man who was destroyed by Umar Akmal himself. He ruined both his skills and his career. His rise and fall and controversial career provide a lot of lessons for all young cricketers to learn from. #UmarAkmal pic.twitter.com/RJVxKRwM97 — Muhammad Wahab (@muhammadwahab55) April 27, 2020

The decision was announced on Monday by teh Pakistan Cricket Board after Akmal plead guilty during the hearing at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

The 29-year-old cricketer was provisionally suspended on 17 February. He is teh latest high-profile cricketer to be banned on corruption charges after opening batsman Sharjeel Khan was banned for five years in 2017 for his role in a spot-fixing scandal.