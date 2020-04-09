Pakistan's Fashion Industry Making Protective Gear for Medical Professionals from Home

Keeping in mind the crisis situation in Pakistan, notable fashion designers from the country including Asim Jofa, Maheen Khan and Deepak Perwani are using their “self quarantine” time at home to make protective gear for medical professionals who are the frontline fighters in the battle against coronavirus.
Designer Asim Jofa revealed on Instagram how she was making her isolation time productive for those in need.
Shaniera Akram, a Pakistani cricket commentator, actress and wife of former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram, also supported designer Asim Jofa’s work. In a social media post, she congratulated the designer’s team for “doing an incredible service to our country by providing protective wear to the doctors and nurses on the front line.”
My friend @asimjofa and his team are doing an incredible service to our country by providing protective wear to the doctors and nurses on the front line. I would love to say I made this whole suit but I didn’t, what I am doing is helping and providing Asim and his team with my spare time to help finish these suits so that we can get them to the needy in time. Every minute is crucial to saving lives. There is no time to spare and we need your help! Any women, men, families or able stitches out there that would like to help out and contribute to this amazing cause please follow @asimjofa or email care@asimjofa.com and provide them with your details. Do your bit to help out so that we can get as many suits made as possible. Apart we stand united! #HelpPakistanFightCorona #HelpAtHome
Designer Sonya Hussyn shared a picture of herself sitting with sewing machine.
#togetherwecan #covid19 #quarantinedpakistan #protectivegear #sonyahussyn More info: care@asimjofa.com
Designer Yasir Hussain shared an image on his Instagram page making gear.
