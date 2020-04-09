Pakistan's Fashion Industry Making Protective Gear for Medical Professionals from Home

New Delhi (Sputnik): The outbreak of COVID-19 continues to affect the lives of scores of people globally. While the pandemic disease has so far infected 5,095 people in India and taken the lives of 166, in Pakistan, over 4,000 have tested positive and the related death toll is 63.

Keeping in mind the crisis situation in Pakistan, notable fashion designers from the country including Asim Jofa, Maheen Khan and Deepak Perwani are using their “self quarantine” time at home to make protective gear for medical professionals who are the frontline fighters in the battle against coronavirus.

Designer Asim Jofa revealed on Instagram how she was making her isolation time productive for those in need.

Shaniera Akram, a Pakistani cricket commentator, actress and wife of former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram, also supported designer Asim Jofa’s work. In a social media post, she congratulated the designer’s team for “doing an incredible service to our country by providing protective wear to the doctors and nurses on the front line.”

Designer Sonya Hussyn shared a picture of herself sitting with sewing machine.

Designer Yasir Hussain shared an image on his Instagram page making gear.