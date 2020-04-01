UFC Model FIghter VanZant Sends Shockwaves With Naked Late-Night Workout While in Self-Isolation

The UFC flyweight division mixed martial artist Paige VanZant has been absent from the octagon for some time now following a long recovery from her three-time-broken-arm injury. However, the model fighter was working out hard during the coronavirus lockdown and aims to come back in peak condition.

Paige VanZant, a 26-year-old UFC flyweight star from the United States, was staying late at the gym during this self-isolation season and apparently her training routine did not require much clothing, according to the Instagram post shared by the MMA fighter.

In a pic, VanZant was spotted naked as she was pressing a gym ball opposite the camera, while her middleweight husband Austin Vanderford did some chin-up exercises, which also did not visible involve any training suit.

The post has attracted almost 127,000 likes in less than 24 hours, with many netizens also speculating about who was behind the camera and whether the whole workout process was filmed.

“If you can't workout naked in your own gym, then what's even the point?”, someone commented on VanZant’s post.