Paige VanZant's UFC 236 Doomed? MMA Stunner Reveals Another Brutal Arm Injury

Having spent a whole year of her glamourous career healing her arm after two surgeries in a row, Ms VanZant dominated Rachael Ostovich this January and has since been rumoured to be training to enter the octagon in April.

Model-turned UFC star Paige VanZant has again suffered a grave arm fracture, and it now looks like her scheduled fight against Montana De La Rosa at UFC 236 will now be called off.

VanZant, who has previously undergone two surgeries on the same part of her body, revealed her new injury first on Twitter and then on Instagram, with her fans instantly expressing concern about the way it looks.

“Well … I fractured my arm again. So there’s that”, she wrote, presumably in response to how she was doing ahead of her next bout.

The 24-year-old martial arts stunner spent the whole of last year side-lined due to a broken arm she sustained during the first round of her points decision defeat to Jessica Rose-Clark in January 2018.

However, a year later, this past January, VanZant made a triumphant comeback, beating her rival Rachael Ostovich and then emphatically announcing some “insane news” on Instagram, apparently referring to a new fight she is looking forward to in the near future.

Meanwhile, the day before she reported her injury, rumoured opponent De La Rosa mentioned to BJPenn.com that the fight had been called off.

“Now Paige is claiming her arm is hurt, so she can’t fight that Poliana girl or me, so we aren’t sure what is happening”, De La Rosa said, adding:

“As of now, she is hurt. I’m just waiting to hear”.

VanZant hasn’t gone into details yet about how seriously she’s hurt and hasn’t confirmed if the fight at UFC 236, due to see lightweight champion Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier re-matching for the interim belt, is indeed off.

