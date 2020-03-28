'The Notorious' McGregor Calls on Irish Gov't to Engage Military Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Earlier, the 31-year-old Irishman showed how he would beat the hell out of the coronavirus by posting a photo of himself kicking a sparring partner with the COVID-19 virus photoshopped over his head.

UFC star Conor McGregor has published a video statement on his Facebook page calling on the Irish government to ramp up quarantine efforts and engage the military.

"Tonight, our defence forces have been mentioned as a possibility in assisting our 15,000 guards available...but only if necessary. However, it is necessary", the former MMA champion said in his video address.

The 31-year-old fighter has been vocal about the coronavirus outbreak, urging his multi-million army of followers on social media to maintain personal hygiene and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the infectious disease.

The Irishman has also called for shutting down airports and non-essential businesses.

As of Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases worldwide had surpassed 600,000, with the US topping the list at more than 100,000 confirmed cases. Italy currently still holds the top spot in terms of fatalities, with 9,000 lethal cases.

Ireland has more than 2,100 confirmed infection cases with 22 fatal outcomes.