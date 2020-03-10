‘Coronavirus Conflicts with her Schedule?’ Netizens Sarcastic as Melania Trump Cancels Fundraiser

The scheduled event was to be hosted by Los Angeles County, which has declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.

Melania Trump has cancelled a California fundraiser scheduled for next week, the White House confirmed, with press secretary Stephanie Grisham saying in a text message that the first lady would not be holding the event set for 18 March in Beverly Hills, reported Politico.

According to Grisham, the decision was due to a “scheduling conflict”.

The fundraiser would have been Melania Trump's first that she would have hosted alone. The First Lady is also slated to hold an event at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on 25 March.

© AFP 2020 / CHIP SOMODEVILLA WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 27: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and first lady Melania Trump take the stage during a Black History Month reception in the East Room of the White House February 27, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Netizens swiftly responded to the announcement, with some posting sarcastic comments regarding the cited reason for the cancellation.

Omg Republicans using *scheduling conflict* rather than saying coronavirus concerns is the new *going to rehab for exhaustion*😉😩 — Serena (@SerenaGbw) March 10, 2020

Yeah , it’s a HOAX — Rich A 🇺🇸 (@s500rick) March 10, 2020

Anyone buy that? — Jeri Nelson (@nelsonjl49) March 10, 2020

I guess the unscheduled arrival of the #coronavirus counts as a "scheduling conflict." #WuhanVirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/9QF4JjcWqR — The Voice Of Reason (@portarican_RT) March 10, 2020

Scheduling my ass — DoubleB (@ChefBBaer) March 10, 2020

​Others on social media were quite disparaging of the FLOTUS for her perceived “lack of official duties”.

She had a previous appointment with the interior designers to inspect the curtain installation at the White House tennis pavilion. — BlockedBy45 (@45BlockedMe) March 10, 2020

She has tennis pavillion photo ops with her fake hard hat. — The Nutcracker (@TheNutcracker20) March 10, 2020

The woman has no official duties. The office of FLOTUS is just a void. — Susan (@Sooozn) March 10, 2020

​Many commented on social media that it would be better if the official statement were “just honest” and mentioned the virus concerns.

They don't tell the truth about ANYTHING. — Amelia 🌊🌊🇺🇲🌊🌊 (@AmeliaAResister) March 10, 2020

Why can’t they just be honest and say it’s because of the virus? — Kathy Hansen (@kathansen38) March 10, 2020

​Some fans, however, took the opportunity to take a jab at the state of California and praised the first lady for being “total class”.

So true. Because this state is in a MESS from being run by mean, angry, nasty liberals. She wouldn't be able to walk around without stepping in poop, needles, and homeless that CA leaders do not care about. She is total class. — Lin K.A. (@akins_lin) March 10, 2020

​The decision to cancel the event comes amid recent concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus in the US.

Los Angeles County, where the event was to be held, has declared a state of emergency over the outbreak of COVID-19.

Several members of Congress, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, have chosen to self-quarantine after coming into contact with an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus.

They came into contact with the infected person at last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence also attended the event, with organisers since claiming neither came into contact with the person who had the virus.

The coronavirus' global death toll passed the 4,000 mark late Monday, as COVID-19 showed no signs of slowing its spread across the US.

Confirmed cases surpassed 750 across more than 30 states and the District of Columbia, with the death toll rising to 26.