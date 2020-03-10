Register
06:51 GMT10 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A man makes a phone call in Copenhagen International Airport in Kastrup

    Scandinavia's Busiest Airport Compares Coronavirus Outbreak With World War II

    © AP Photo / Polfoto, Thorkild Amdi
    Business
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronovirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (5)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202003101078524922-scandinavias-busiest-airport-compares-coronavirus-outbreak-with-world-war-ii/

    Copenhagen Airport has seen a “unprecedented” 33 percent decline compared with expected figures and is under “strong pressure”, as its CEO has admitted.

    Kastrup, Copenhagen's airport, is currently experiencing a dramatic drop in the number of passengers flying both to and from Denmark. According to the airport staff, the coronavirus outbreak is the cause of the decline.

    Kastrup staff said there is currently a 33 percent decline compared to what was otherwise expected for the season, which puts Kastrup under “strong pressure”, in the words of CEO Thomas Woldbye.

    “We are experiencing an unprecedented reduction in the number of passengers. Everything is being dramatically affected, and it's happening very, very suddenly. That's what is so different. It's not something that has happened over time,” Woldbye told Danish Radio.

    The number of passengers declined sharply after the COVID-19 coronavirus manifested itself in Denmark.

    “The consequences for aviation have been of an unprecedented magnitude. We haven't seen anything like this since World War II,” Woldbye said. “As an airport, this means that our earnings are under intense pressure. Airlines' earnings are under intense pressure too. And we need to take a number of steps to make sure we can get through this crisis,” he added.

    In a matter of some two weeks, the number of infected people in Denmark has gone from 0 to 90, and spurred the government into announcing a number of measures. Among other things, the government has cautioned its citizens not to travel to specific areas and countries of the world most his by the coronavirus, such as China and northern Italy, while recommending that all events with over 1,000 participants be cancelled.

    On Monday, five government ministers, including Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of the ruling Social Democrats, will meet with representatives from the business community to talk about the consequences the spread of coronavirus may have in the future.

    Thomas Woldbye hopes the government will manage to find a solution to put the outbreak in check. Otherwise, he envisaged very serious consequences not only for aviation, but also for hotels, restaurants and tourism in general.

    “Aviation is affected, and it also means that important related community functions are also affected. And other industries will be hit very hard as well,” Woldbye stressed.

    Copenhagen Airport, Kastrup is Denmark's main international airport that serves Copenhagen, the rest of Zealand and the entire Øresund Region, including a large part of southern Sweden. It is the largest airport in the Nordic countries, with 30 million passengers in 2018, and is one of the oldest international airports in Europe.

    ​So far, there have been 114,431 registered COVID-19 cases across the globe, most of them in China's Hubei province, where the outbreak originated. While the outbreak has resulted in 4,027 deaths, over 64,000 have successfully recovered.

    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronovirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (5)

    Related:

    White House Says Trump Not Tested for Coronavirus
    Tags:
    airport, Denmark, COVID-19, coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A large crowd around the Kaaba at the Al-Haram Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, before the coronavirus on 14 February 2020 and the same place during the coronavirus on 3 March 2020.
    How Cities Deserted Amid Coronavirus Spread Look From Space
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse