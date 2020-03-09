Register
22:18 GMT09 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz

    US Lawmaker Under Coronavirus Self-Quarantine Traveled Aboard Air Force One With Trump

    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107852/35/1078523548_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_918339d57a0ddfedf9c2d5ff37cafffd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202003091078523578-us-lawmaker-under-coronavirus-self-quarantine-traveled-aboard-air-force-one-with-trump/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Congressman Matt Gaetz, who may possibly be infected with the novel coronavirus, was aboard Air Force One with US President Donald Trump. Gaetz was seen boarding Air Force One with Trump Monday afternoon, the pool report said.

    US Congressman Matt Gaetz's office announced via Twitter later on Monday that he had come into contact with an individual at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event 11 days ago who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Gaetz's office said the Congressman is not experiencing any symptoms, but he has received testing and awaiting results. For now, Gaetz will be in self-quarantine for a 14-day period that "expires this week", the office said.

    ​Congressman Doug Collins also announced on Monday that he had been exposed to the individual at the CPAC event who has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Last Friday, Trump had contact with Collins during a visit to the state of Georgia.

    "This afternoon, I was notified by CPAC that they discovered a photo of myself and the patient, who has tested positive for coronavirus. While I feel completely healthy and I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine at my home", Congressman Doug Collins said via Twitter.

    Collins currently shows no symptoms of the virus, but he decided to self-quarantine. Meanwhile, the number of US congressmen in self-imposed quarantine grew to four on Monday as all have come into contact with a single infected individual with the novel coronavirus 11 days ago at the CPAC.

    Congressman Paul Gosar, who also attended the CPAC conference, issued a similar tweet.

    A fourth congressional casualty of the CPAC conference, Senator Ted Cruz, also decided to isolate himself after learning Sunday night that he had contact with the same unidentified infected individual.

    On Saturday, the American Conservative Union announced in a statement that one of the CPAC attendees had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

    French President Emmanuel Macron (C) delivers a speech during a special congress gathering both houses of parliament (National Assembly and Senate) at the Versailles Palace, near Paris, France, July 3, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Philippe Wojazer
    French Culture Minister Franck Riester Tests Positive For Coronavirus But 'Feeling Well'
    Three of the four self-identified congressional outcasts said they acted out of an abundance of caution, even though having no symptoms for 11 days falls short of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention self-isolation guidelines.

    Earlier on Monday, Trump said there are currently 546 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, including 22 deaths.

    Around the world, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 110,000, and nearly 4,000 of the patients have died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, over 62,000 patients have recovered.

    Related:

    Number of Coronavirus-Related Deaths in Italy Rises by 96 to 463 - Civil Protection Agency
    Canada Confirms First Coronavirus Death - Provincial Health Officer
    US Stock Market Closes With Record 2,000-Plus Loss Amid Coronavirus Panic
    Italian PM Conte Says Movement Will Be Restricted Across Nation Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    French Culture Minister Franck Riester Tests Positive For Coronavirus But 'Feeling Well'
    Tags:
    quarantine, Ted Cruz, Donald Trump, Doug Collins, Matt Gaetz, United States, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A large crowd around the Kaaba at the Al-Haram Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, before the coronavirus on 14 February 2020 and the same place during the coronavirus on 3 March 2020.
    How Cities Deserted Amid Coronavirus Spread Look From Space
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse