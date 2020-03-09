US Lawmaker Under Coronavirus Self-Quarantine Traveled Aboard Air Force One With Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Congressman Matt Gaetz, who may possibly be infected with the novel coronavirus, was aboard Air Force One with US President Donald Trump. Gaetz was seen boarding Air Force One with Trump Monday afternoon, the pool report said.

US Congressman Matt Gaetz's office announced via Twitter later on Monday that he had come into contact with an individual at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event 11 days ago who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Gaetz's office said the Congressman is not experiencing any symptoms, but he has received testing and awaiting results. For now, Gaetz will be in self-quarantine for a 14-day period that "expires this week", the office said.

Under doctor's usual precautionary recommendations, he'll remain self-quarantined until the 14-day period expires this week. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 9, 2020

​Congressman Doug Collins also announced on Monday that he had been exposed to the individual at the CPAC event who has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Last Friday, Trump had contact with Collins during a visit to the state of Georgia.

"This afternoon, I was notified by CPAC that they discovered a photo of myself and the patient, who has tested positive for coronavirus. While I feel completely healthy and I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine at my home", Congressman Doug Collins said via Twitter.

Full statement → pic.twitter.com/74oeaYOBYR — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) March 9, 2020

Collins currently shows no symptoms of the virus, but he decided to self-quarantine. Meanwhile, the number of US congressmen in self-imposed quarantine grew to four on Monday as all have come into contact with a single infected individual with the novel coronavirus 11 days ago at the CPAC.

Congressman Paul Gosar, who also attended the CPAC conference, issued a similar tweet.

A fourth congressional casualty of the CPAC conference, Senator Ted Cruz, also decided to isolate himself after learning Sunday night that he had contact with the same unidentified infected individual.

On Saturday, the American Conservative Union announced in a statement that one of the CPAC attendees had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Three of the four self-identified congressional outcasts said they acted out of an abundance of caution, even though having no symptoms for 11 days falls short of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention self-isolation guidelines.

Earlier on Monday, Trump said there are currently 546 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, including 22 deaths.

Around the world, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 110,000, and nearly 4,000 of the patients have died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, over 62,000 patients have recovered.