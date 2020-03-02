Register
21:24 GMT02 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, right, walks with his wife, Andrea Gallagher, as they arrive to military court on Naval Base San Diego, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in San Diego.

    ‘Murderous War Criminal’: ‘60 Minutes’ Ripped For Segment on Ex-Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher

    © AP Photo / Julie Watson
    Viral
    Get short URL
    373
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107599/65/1075996505_0:256:2730:1792_1200x675_80_0_0_92a7628a0e8eac838a75db2d764f8a85.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202003021078454985-murderous-war-criminal-60-minutes-ripped-for-segment-on-ex-navy-seal-eddie-gallagher/

    CBS’ “60 Minutes” is receiving backlash and reprimands from netizens over its Sunday broadcast of a story featuring former US Navy SEAL and accused war criminal Eddie Gallagher.

    Just months after US President Donald Trump intervened in the trial of Gallagher, the ex-Navy SEAL appeared on “60 Minutes” to discuss his past misconduct and show off his “glory wall” collection of military memorabilia - including the knife that was at the center of a Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) investigation.

    Gallagher, who previously violated the US military code of justice and was found guilty of taking a photo with the corpse of a teenage Daesh fighter during his 2017 deployment in Mosul, Iraq, was pardoned by US President Donald Trump in November 2019.

    Despite the graphic photo showing him holding the teenager’s partially severed head with his right hand and a knife in his left hand, he told “60 Minutes” correspondent David Martin that he did not stab the Daesh fighter. Gallagher argued that the image was a trophy photo.

    “They ran a test on the knife, the sheath. No blood anywhere on it. And if you look at the picture close, there's no blood on the knife. There's no blood anywhere on me," the accused war criminal said.

    “The show @60Minutes is glamorizing the murdering war criminal Eddie Gallagher,” journalist David Perry said in a tweet following the program’s Twitter posting. “They have a tweet up celebrating the knife he used to murder a captive. Everyone involved with this episode, including those who greenlighted and oversaw the episode, should resign or be fired.”

    Rowaida Abdelaziz of the HuffPost also called out the outlet’s decision to give airtime to the accused war criminal.

    Gallagher and “60 Minutes” quickly became trending topics that extended into Monday among netizens on Twitter.

    During the segment, Gallagher referred to a plaque that had Alpha Platoon Seal Team 7’s so-called motto “Kill ‘Em All” etched in the wood. New York Times reporter David Philipps noted that Gallagher made the plaque himself and breached protocol by listing his name above that of his commanding officer.

    Prior to his “60 Minutes” interview, Gallagher took aim at his fellow Navy SEAL officers in a January social media video that highlighted the names and information of witnesses who testified against him in the NCIS trial. The video’s description on Instagram simply read “#thetruthiscoming” - possibly alluding to his appearance on the CBS program.

    Related:

    Trump’s So-Called Middle East Peace Plan ‘Greenlit’ Israel’s ‘Apartheid,’ ‘Land Theft’ - Journo
    The War Crimes of Donald Trump's Favorite Navy SEAL
    Trump Fires Navy Secretary: A Green Light for More War Crimes?
    Assange Hearing: Prosecution Claims WikiLeaks Publisher Isn't Wanted for Revealing War Crimes
    One in Four Americans Say Trump Should be Tried for War Crimes Over Soleimani Killing
    Tags:
    social media, 60 Minutes, US Navy, Navy SEALS, Donald Trump, Middle East, Daesh, Iraq, war crimes, war criminals
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Shadow of Fukushima: Images of Abandoned Futaba Town Nine Years After Japan's Worst Nuclear Accident
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse