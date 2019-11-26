Register
03:51 GMT +326 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US Navy SEAL Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher prepares to answer a question from the media

    Trump Pardoning War Criminals ‘Undercuts’ US Military Justice System

    © REUTERS / John Gastaldo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    Last week, US President Donald Trump pardoned Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher after he was convicted of unlawfully taking a photo with the corpse of a Daesh fighter during a 2017 deployment in Mosul, Iraq, a move that violates the military code of justice, retired US Army Colonel Ann Wright told Sputnik.

    Gallagher, a Navy SEAL, was stripped of his rank of chief petty officer and demoted to petty officer first class after a court-martial found him guilty of posing in a photo with a dead Daesh fighter during his deployment. Gallagher was also accused of using a knife to murder a teenage Daesh prisoner in Iraq and killing other civilians, but he was not found guilty of those charges

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/trump-fires-navy-secretary-a-green-light

    Gallagher was arrested in 2018, more than a year after returning from his eighth overseas deployment in Mosul. However, on Friday, Trump decided to exonerate Gallagher as well as Army 1st Lt. Clint Lorance, who had been sentenced to prison for 19 years for ordering soldiers to fire on unarmed Afghan civilians. Trump also ordered that Gallagher’s demotion in rank be reversed.

    “We’ve never had a president that’s really intervened like this before. I think there have been some presidents that have maybe … I’ve never heard of it in the last 50 years, that’s for sure,” Wright, who also formerly worked as a US State Department official in Afghanistan before resigning in protest of the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    “First, anybody that commits or is alleged to have committed crimes, degradation, destruction of bodies has to be prosecuted, and the evidence showed through the court-martial that Gallagher was guilty of what was alleged  … that he had desecrated bodies, so for the president to step in and say, well, the court martial, ‘I don’t agree with it so we are just going to throw it out,’ just totally undercuts the whole system of military justice,” she said.

    “We know of a lot of injustices that come about with it [the military justice system], but for the president to be stepping in to say: ‘Okay I’m going to throw that court martial out and I’m going to require the Navy to restore all of his benefits’ … I can just imagine that the SEAL community is just furious with all of that,” Wright told Sputnik.

    “So Trump is kind of doing to the military what he said he could do for himself: that he could commit any crime he wanted and get away with it. And now he’s saying to the military, ‘You could do any crime you want to, and I may just pardon you,’” Wright told Sputnik.

    US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper on Sunday fired US Navy Secretary Richard Spencer over his handling of Gallagher's case. According to a Pentagon spokesperson, Esper had lost "trust and confidence" in Spencer after learning that the Navy secretary had privately proposed to the White House that Gallagher be allowed to retire with his current rank and without losing his status as a SEAL. The DoD chief stressed that in previous conversations with Spencer about Gallagher's case, Spencer had not told Esper of his proposal to the White House, Sputnik reported.

    “The code of military justice is very specific on what is allowed and what is not allowed, and when the president starts making up his own rules of the law of land warfare - which is part of the Geneva Conventions, actually - then it just shows that the US is, again, violating international law and the prosecution of war. It is a very dangerous thing … I can guarantee you that inside the military, Trump has lost a lot of favor if there were those in favor of him,” Wright added.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Brothexit? Noel Gallagher Calls Boris Johnson More Entertaining Than His Brother Liam
    US Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher Sentenced to Demotion in Rank, Pay Fines
    Liam Gallagher Claims Boris Johnson Became UK Prime Minister Because He’s ‘F***ing Ugly’
    US Navy Chief Wants to Review SEAL Gallagher's Status Despite Trump's Opposition
    Liam Gallagher Considers Football and Magic Mushrooms Could End Knife Crime - Reports
    Tags:
    war crime, court martial, Navy SEAL, Edward Gallagher
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on 24 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    47th Annual American Music Awards Held in Los Angeles
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse