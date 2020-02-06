Pornhub Stars to Walk Along Fashion Week Runway for First Time Ever - Reports

The Fashion Week runway has historically been an exclusive affair for models, with pornography stars largely not being at the centre of the event. As the company Pornhub begins to push itself into mainstream culture however, it is becoming increasingly more involved in the convention.

PornHub stars will walk on New York's Fashion Week’s runway for the first time, Page Six reported on Wednesday.

The designers’ collection, Herotica, says that the inclusion of porn stars as runway guests is a feminist statement.

“The cosmos of sexual pleasure has been restricted to a few boring and chauvinistic narratives for the pleasure of the male gaze”, said Nan Li, one of two founders of Namilia.

“Porn isn’t something existentially male. Most women just have been excluded from determining the narrative."

Porn star giant ambassador Asa Akira, as well as stars Marica Hase and Jade Kush, will be walking on Sunday’s show for Berlin designers Nan Li and Emilia Pfohl.

The once-exclusive Fashion Week seeing the arrival of porn stars is the latest development in a string of evidence that the porn giant is increasingly becoming a staple of mainstream culture.

The pornography website has pitched itself to the limelight of modern culture as the subject has become increasingly less taboo, launching their Safe For Work (SFW) ads.

In 2019, 141 million voted for their favourite Pornhub videos, which is more than the amount that voted in the 2016 US presidential election - 139 million.