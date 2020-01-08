Most Searched For Star on PornHub Gives Tip-Off to Fans What Her Perfect Match Should Be

Although users from one top adult video platform searched for 23-year-old Lana Rhoades from the US more often than any other porn actress in 2019, the blue-eyed beauty once voted the Best New Starlet at the prestigious XBIZ Awards has not found her Mr Right yet, as she revealed on YouTube.

PornHub’s most searched for porn star of 2019, Lana Rhoades, has named three features that could steal her heart in a tell-all Q&A video. The 23-year-old stunner who reportedly put her career in adult movies on hold in 2019 still racked up 345 million videos. She hopes that her person “comes around soon” because she is “tired of being alone”.

“I really want someone I can be myself around, who likes my sense of humour, likes me as a person, wants to cuddle, be a best friend but also have good sex”, the Chicago-born beauty summed up her wish-list, complaining she has not found her man yet.

Her search for love has been unlucky although, as Rhoades admitted, her potential partner’s job does not bother her.

“I’m a woman who makes her own money. I don’t need a man for s*** basically, so I don’t care about any of that. I will date a guy who has any job, I have everything covered myself. I make my own money, I have my own clout – I don’t need anyone to give me anything”, Rhoades said, adding that she is “not like a lot of girls who are like that – because really, I couldn’t care less”.

There are things that she cares much more about, starting with what she described as a “natural attraction”. Even the hottest guys will not pass without it.

“I love that chemistry and being attracted – I need that or it’s just not going to go anywhere. You can be the hottest guy in the world but if I don’t feel that towards you, I’m not going to care”.

The second feature she is looking for is a shared sense of humour.

“The second thing – once you get to know them better – is being able to laugh together. Having a similar sense of humour that goes together is super important to me”, the beauty explained.

There is also a “stop sign” for those who want to try their luck with the porn star – using her “for money or because they think it’s cool to date a porn star”. Her Mr Right should “have genuine feelings” for her, as she fantasized in her vlog.

“Everyone gets used in relationships. Even before I was famous on social media, I always had guys trying to do that to me because I’m way too nice. It’s even worse now because I have even more to offer someone”, Rhoades said.