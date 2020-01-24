Register
    US Navy Investigates Secretly Recorded Videos of Service Members Downloaded on Pornhub - Reports

    US
    US Navy officials are reportedly investigating dozens of videos of service members which were secretly recorded through a bathroom peephole and posted on a porn site.

    The videos were shared on Pornhub and featured several sailors and Marines while wearing their uniforms with visible name patches, according to NBC News. An agent from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service who discovered the videos said they also include civilians.

    The officials believe the videos were taken through a peephole in a bathroom, with the individuals not aware that they were filmed. The footage shows people changing clothes but no sexual acts were captured, according to the official.

    The patches indicated that at least some of the individuals in the videos were assigned to the USS Emory S. Land, a vessel that supplies submarines and is assigned to a port in Guam, however, the time frame remains unknown. 

    The officials said that the videos have been taken down from Pornhub. Representatives from the command in Guam and a legal advocate are assisting with notifications of the people identified in the footage.

    Blake White, vice president of Pornhub, said the site had received a request from NCIS "to remove the material in question and we did. We are currently working alongside them to assist with their investigation. Here at Pornhub, we immediately remove any content that violates our terms of use as soon as we are made aware of it."

