Traffic Violator Drags Cop on Car Bonnet for Several Metres in Indian Capital– Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): A strict traffic regulation in India, introduced in September 2019 has resulted in confrontations between traffic violators and regulators. Many states have started levying heavy fines as a deterrent to violations, as provided in a new federal law, being adopted by the provincial government.

In a new incident, an argument between a traffic policeman and car driver reached a whole new level when the violator drove his vehicle at a high rate of speed with the cop hanging on to its bonnet in the Indian capital New Delhi.

In a video clip recorded by a passenger in the car, a traffic cop can be seen asking the driver to halt and wait for further orders. The disgruntled driver, however, drove off in a bid to escape from paying a traffic fine.

Traffic violator drags cop on bonnet in Delhi. And the co-passenger recorded it on his mobile. @dtptraffic @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/g1hAozgYJx — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) February 2, 2020

The traffic policeman jumped on to the bonnet of the car in an attempt to stop the violator, but the scenes turned dramatic on a busy Delhi road when the car driver accelerated his vehicle with the cop still on the bonnet.

The video clip has gone viral on social media, leaving people rattled over the driver's audacious behaviour. While condemning it, several social media users have also sought stringent action against the driver for jeopardizing the life of the cop.

The driver should be booked. For endangering the life of a public official he should be taken into custody. I don't know how many black points would his license attract? — Dilipaurangabad (@Dilipaurangaba1) February 2, 2020

Car occupants should be arrested immediately. And cops should be advised to avoid such risks for a traffic violation. They are not police personnel trying to catch a terrorist/serial killer. — Kishore Pandey (@kp0867) February 2, 2020

@DelhiPolice take action against these culprit and secondly start asserting your power, only then goons will know their place. Don't surrender to the whims and fancies of your political masters. — The Desert (@InstinctOfTribe) February 2, 2020

Several others hailed the cop for his bravery.

Scary. Credit to the cop for not panicking.

On a lighter note, reminded me of this ☺️ pic.twitter.com/EDE8TgCCTi — Smitha Murthy (@SmithaOne) February 2, 2020

Gutsy cop. Doesn't look scared, continues to abuse — JAGRITI CHANDRA (@jagritichandra) February 2, 2020

In a similar incident in December 2018, a driver of an SUV dragged a traffic cop for several metres in the Gurugram area, adjacent to Delhi. The driver was asked to stop and show his driver's license but he refused to comply and drove off. In a bid to stop him, the cop jumped on his car’s bonnet.