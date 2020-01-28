Social media users are curious to know what kind of injection Pakistan Prime Minister Khan took to make him see Hoors (angels).
Netizens started asking the question after they came across a video clip in which he talks of once suffering a back injury but just one injection made him feel as if nothing had happene.
In the 40-second video, Khan can be heard saying: “I was in pain, my bones had broken. So Dr Asif gave me some injection, I don’t know which injection but it healed me. Everything changed, the world changed, nurses started looking like angels to me. I thought I don’t have any problem anymore.”
Khan was lampooned mercilessly on social media.
One injection is all it takes for the PM to see nurses as hoors.. pic.twitter.com/syX4hAPxY0— Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) January 27, 2020
Later he also craved begged & threatened to get another shot. Imran doesn’t let the effect go away. Evidently 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KmvBOctEfl— Samir Saini (@IndusEyes) January 28, 2020
“After the effect of the injection was gone, the problem began again. I requested him to give me the injection again. I even threatened him to give me the injection again but he didn’t,” Khan said in the video.
The twitterati continued to mock Khan. Some are saying he must have been given cocaine while others are saying he must have seen 72 hoors from heaven.
Now the bloody bastard is addicted to that injection @ImranKhanPTI— Syed Jaffer (@MrSyedJaffer) January 28, 2020
Tika lagya tha ki cocaine diya tha.— Anshul Tiwari (@Anshul6001) January 27, 2020
That was weed extract injection , by the way how many nurses are there, 72?— biswamitra (@biswaji87313560) January 27, 2020
Must be 🐫 Piss 😂— Ashish Acharya (@AshishA60987649) January 27, 2020
is injection ki baat kar raha pic.twitter.com/wu9ePnC2Bk— ankur shah (@kyubataoon) January 28, 2020
