    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan delivers his speech for the opening ceremony of the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) on Friday, April 26, 2019, in Beijing. (How Hwee Young/Pool Photo via AP)

    Imran Khan Trolled Online for Using Wrong Video to Call Out 'Pogrom Against Muslims' in Indian State

    © AP Photo / How Hwee Young
    New Delhi (Sputnik): Prime Minister Imran Khan, while sharing a series of videos on Twitter, claimed that Indian police are attacking Muslims as part of the Modi government's ethnic cleansing. Khan questioned the world’s silence while the "fascist extremist Modi regime indulge in state terrorism".

    The twitterati wasted no time in calling out Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday night after he accused India of a “Pogrom against Muslims by Uttar Pradesh Police” with a wrong video.

    In another tweet, he blamed India, captioning the video as: “Indian police attacking Muslims as part of Modi Govt’s ethnic cleansing”.

    In third video, he again blamed India police, saying: “Indian Police attacking Muslims as part of Modi Govt’s ethnic cleansing”.

    Khan later deleted the videos.

    Reacting to the video clip, Police in India’s Uttar Pradesh state in a statement said that the video is from a May 2013 incident that occurred in Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh.

    “The RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) written on the vests at 0:21s, 1:27s or the Bengali spoken, or these links would help you be better informed”, the Indian police countered the Pakistan prime minister.

    But the video clip appeared to have given enough fodder to the twitterati to lampoon Imran Khan. People have been trolling Khan for sharing fake videos and said that it doesn’t behove a prime minister of a country to spread fake news.

    ​Politician of India’s ruling BJP even demanded twitter to block Khan’s handle for sharing fake videos.

    ​Some senior journalists of Pakistan have also charged Imran Khan for relying upon trolls for attacking arch-rival India.

    ​However, Khan has deleted all tweets after being called out about fake videos posted by him.

    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan started a verbal pot-shot at his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi over the parliament passing controversial citizenship-related legislation in December 2019. 

    Khan accused Modi of systematically pursuing a “Hindu Supremacist” agenda which originated with what he described as the “illegal annexation and siege” of the Jammu and Kashmir region since August this year and continued with Muslims in India being made refugees.

     

