Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Condemns India for Clearing Citizenship Bill

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, responding to the debate on the Citizenship Bill, refuted allegations that the proposed legislation is discriminatory towards Muslims. “Indian Muslims have nothing to fear from the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill,” he said in Parliament.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday condemned the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Indian Parliament's lower house, the Lok Sabha.

"We strongly condemn the Indian Lok Sabha citizenship legislation which violates all norms of international human rights law & bilateral agreements with Pakistan. It is part of the RSS "Hindu Rashtra" design of expansionism propagated by the fascist Modi Govt," Khan tweeted.

Pakistan condemned the discriminatory legislation, saying it was "driven by a toxic mix of an extremist Hindutva ideology", reported the Dawn.

The Foreign Office of Pakistan issued a statement, saying that the move was in "complete violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international covenants on the elimination of all forms of discrimination based on religion or beliefs".

Stating that the development falls in line with the Indian government's ideology of "Hindu Rashtra" (Hindu nation), "an idea relentlessly pushed by the right-wing leaders of the state", the statement said the passage of the proposed legislation is yet another step realised in that direction.

Khan had earlier launched a sharp attack on India's nationalist and cultural organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the parent organisation of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). At the United Nations, Khan had accused the RSS of openly stating its "hatred for Muslims and Christians".

Khan, who is also the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Party chief, has shown concern over the alleged violations of human rights in Indian administered Kashmir too.

Acknowledging International Human Rights Day on 10 December, the cricketer-turned-politician tweeted on Monday: "On the occasion of International Human Rights Day we should appeal to the conscience of the world, the rulers of international law and the Security Council to take action against the illegal occupation of occupied Kashmir by the Indian government. We strongly condemn the siege of occupied India for more than four months."

انسانی حقوق کے عالمی دن کے موقع پر ہمیں عالمی ضمیر، عالمی قانون کے پاسداران اور سلامتی کونسل سے اپیل کرنی چاہئیے کہ وہ مقبوضہ کشمیر پر قابض بھارت سرکارکے ناجائز قبضے کیخلاف اقدامات اٹھائیں۔ ہم قابض بھارت سرکارکےمقبوضہ کشمیر کے 4 ماہ سےزائد عرصے پرمحیط محاصرے کی شدید مذمت کرتےہیں۔ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 10, 2019

Khan further tweeted: "We demand that the Indian government, against all humanitarian and international laws, stop the brutal massacre of Kashmiri youth, children and women in the occupied valley. We salute the brave Kashmiris in the field, for their rightful self-determination and stand firmly with them."

ہمارا مطالبہ ہے کہ قابض بھارت سرکار تمام انسانی و بین الاقوامی قوانین کیخلاف مقبوضہ وادی میں کشمیری جوانوں، بچوں اور عورتوں کا بہیمانہ قتل عام بند کرے۔ ہم اپنے حق خود ارادیت کیلئے میدان عمل میں ڈٹے ہوئے جری کشمیریوں کو سلام پیش کرتے ہیں اور پوری ثابت قدمی سے انکے ساتھ کھڑے ہیں۔ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 10, 2019

​The Indian government, however, has continuously denied any form of tension in the India portion of Kashmir since the revocation of Article 370, which scrapped the special status of the region and led to its merger with the Indian Union.

Meanwhile, the proposed amendments to the citizenship legislation, if cleared by the Upper House of the Indian Parliament, will pave the way for Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to obtain Indian citizenship.