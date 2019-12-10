Register
13:30 GMT +310 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Imran Khan

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Condemns India for Clearing Citizenship Bill

    © Photo : Imran Khan/facebook
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107740/39/1077403979.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912101077529931-pakistan-prime-minister-imran-khan-condemns-india-for-clearing-citizenship-bill/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, responding to the debate on the Citizenship Bill, refuted allegations that the proposed legislation is discriminatory towards Muslims. “Indian Muslims have nothing to fear from the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill,” he said in Parliament.

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday condemned the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Indian Parliament's lower house, the Lok Sabha.

    "We strongly condemn the Indian Lok Sabha citizenship legislation which violates all norms of international human rights law & bilateral agreements with Pakistan. It is part of the RSS "Hindu Rashtra" design of expansionism propagated by the fascist Modi Govt," Khan tweeted.

    Pakistan condemned the discriminatory legislation, saying it was "driven by a toxic mix of an extremist Hindutva ideology", reported the Dawn.

    The Foreign Office of Pakistan issued a statement, saying that the move was in "complete violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international covenants on the elimination of all forms of discrimination based on religion or beliefs".

    Stating that the development falls in line with the Indian government's ideology of "Hindu Rashtra" (Hindu nation), "an idea relentlessly pushed by the right-wing leaders of the state", the statement said the passage of the proposed legislation is yet another step realised in that direction.

    Khan had earlier launched a sharp attack on India's nationalist and cultural organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the parent organisation of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). At the United Nations, Khan had accused the RSS of openly stating its "hatred for Muslims and Christians".

    Khan, who is also the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Party chief, has shown concern over the alleged violations of human rights in Indian administered Kashmir too.

    Acknowledging International Human Rights Day on 10 December, the cricketer-turned-politician tweeted on Monday: "On the occasion of International Human Rights Day we should appeal to the conscience of the world, the rulers of international law and the Security Council to take action against the illegal occupation of occupied Kashmir by the Indian government. We strongly condemn the siege of occupied India for more than four months."

    Khan further tweeted: "We demand that the Indian government, against all humanitarian and international laws, stop the brutal massacre of Kashmiri youth, children and women in the occupied valley. We salute the brave Kashmiris in the field, for their rightful self-determination and stand firmly with them."

    ​The Indian government, however, has continuously denied any form of tension in the India portion of Kashmir since the revocation of Article 370, which scrapped the special status of the region and led to its merger with the Indian Union.

    Meanwhile, the proposed amendments to the citizenship legislation, if cleared by the Upper House of the Indian Parliament, will pave the way for Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to obtain Indian citizenship.

    Related:

    Citizenship Bill Dubbed 'Worse Than Adolf Hitler’s Laws' by Opposition Passes India’s Lower House
    Protests in Northeastern India Continue Against Citizenship Bill
    Netizens Hail Indian Minister Amit Shah for Successfully Piloting Controversial Citizenship Bill
    Tags:
    Amit Shah, Imran Khan, Pakistan, citizenship law, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Push it to the Limit: Southeast Asian Games Kick Off in Philippines
    Push it to the Limit: Southeast Asian Games Kick Off in Philippines
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse