Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Delivers Speech at Davos Economic Forum - Video

The 2020 World Economic Forum is bringing world leaders together to discuss global, regional and industry agendas under the theme ‘Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World'.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is delivering a speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

In total, the forum has gathered some 3,000 people, including business leaders, heads of state, investors and others considered to be among the global elite.

Over 1,000 members of the press have arrived at the event, according to the organisers. Notably, this year the WEF has invited a group of YouTube influencers to post videos from Davos for the first time.

Follow Sputnik Feed to Find Out More!