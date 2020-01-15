Pakistani Actress Slams Journo for Sharing Movie Clip as Real Video of People Rejecting Polio Drops

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan-Canadian journalist and author Tarek Fateh often clogs news headlines for his controversial comments against the Pakistani government but this time he has been called out for spreading fake news.

Pakistani Actress Mehwish Hayat has won hearts on Twitter after slamming journalist Tarek Fateh for spreading fake news by sharing a clip from her movie and passing it off as a real video of Pakistanis refusing to have their children vaccinated against the crippling disease polio.

Thank u for giving ur 2 cents on this but pls first verify the source b4 posting next time. It’s a scene frm my movie”loadwedding”,the polio worker is me & that woman an actress.Through the film we were raising awareness of the issue.Glad 2 see our performances were so convincing https://t.co/ididoJJcxL — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) January 15, 2020

​Fateh had shared the video saying that the Pakistani mother slammed the door in the face of polio workers and screamed at two female volunteers.

The woman in the video says: “I will not give polio drops to my kids because they get sick after taking the drops. I can’t take them to the hospital every time. I don’t have that much money. Drops cost Rs. 800, you give me that much money and I will get food but not give my kids the drops.”

The scene is from Hayat’s movie, a 2018 Pakistani romantic social comedy film, ‘Load Wedding’, which featured the scene in order to create awareness about the urgency of vaccination against polio.

Netizens slammed the journalist and lauded Hayat for calling him out.

Hahaha tarek fatah has gone nuts.. he is actually posting the scene of a Pakistani movie.. I have watched that movie and it was the first Pakistani movie I watched like after ages .. u and fahad were brilliant and that guy who played aamir liaquat hussain was just outstanding 👏 — Sim... (@Silent_deserts) January 15, 2020

@MehwishHayat it seems Tarek Fatah is running out of bullets. He has always been a liar, but now getting more and more desperate..sign of last convulsions. — roxana (@roxmiaen) January 15, 2020

OMG HAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAAH I began watching the clip and I thought hey that looks familiar and then I saw your reply 😂😂😂😂 — Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) January 15, 2020

Hats off to you for clarification but sadly isnt it a reality that you portrayed? Its more dangerous than this for the female workers received bullets when convincing the hoisehold for drops, — Akram Khan (@akramkhan_) January 15, 2020

​Pakistan remains one of the three remaining countries in the world where polio is endemic, along with Afghanistan and Nigeria, according to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

Pakistan launched a Polio Eradication Programme in 1994 and ever since, there has been a massive decline in polio cases, from approximately 20,000 every year in the early 1990s to only eight cases in 2018, UNICEF stated. The first effective polio vaccine was developed in 1952 by Jonas Salk and a team of scientists at the University of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania, US.