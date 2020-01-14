Things You See in Pakistan: Elderly Man Points Gun at Biker in 'Road Rage' Incident - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): While incidents of screaming, rude gestures and even violence is commonly reported from all quads of the world, a man from Pakistan has taken the term road rage to a new level by flashing a gun at a biker in broad daylight.

Video footage from Pakistan’s city of Karachi in Sindh province shows an elderly man pointing a gun at a biker and suggesting that he immediately run away. Though the reason for the man’s behaviour remains unknown, he can be seen lashing out at the biker as the latter tries to rush off.

The most absurd thing you’ll ever see on the roads of Karachi



This man is pointing a gun to a guy on the motorbike for no reason near Zamzama Park



Surely law enforcement agencies must take action? The no. Plate is from ICT @SindhCMHouse @murtazawahab1 @afiasalam @dcislamabad pic.twitter.com/IVpFFhpat8 — Eric Shahzar (@ESShahzar) January 14, 2020

A Twitter user claims to have traced the man through his car’s registration number and identified him as Rehan Riaz Merchant.

He also alleged that the man is named in the list of possible money launderers by the Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation in 2015. The report released the names of the people who were interested in investing in projects in Dubai and were possible money launderers.

The car is registered under Rehan Riaz Merchant who happens to be the se person listed as a possible Money Launderer as of this 2015 report https://t.co/OseFZUl2k1, courtesy : @MysticIntel https://t.co/bEvawcektb pic.twitter.com/jdKWXHIFql — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) January 14, 2020

The video clip raised questions over security issues in the country, prompting many social media users to demand action against the man seen pointing the gun at the biker.