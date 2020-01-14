Things You See in Pakistan: Elderly Man Points Gun at Biker in 'Road Rage' Incident - Video

Video footage from Pakistan’s city of Karachi in Sindh province shows an elderly man pointing a gun at a biker and suggesting that he immediately run away. Though the reason for the man’s behaviour remains unknown, he can be seen lashing out at the biker as the latter tries to rush off.
The most absurd thing you’ll ever see on the roads of Karachi— Eric Shahzar (@ESShahzar) January 14, 2020
This man is pointing a gun to a guy on the motorbike for no reason near Zamzama Park
Surely law enforcement agencies must take action? The no. Plate is from ICT @SindhCMHouse @murtazawahab1 @afiasalam @dcislamabad pic.twitter.com/IVpFFhpat8
A Twitter user claims to have traced the man through his car’s registration number and identified him as Rehan Riaz Merchant.
He also alleged that the man is named in the list of possible money launderers by the Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation in 2015. The report released the names of the people who were interested in investing in projects in Dubai and were possible money launderers.
The car is registered under Rehan Riaz Merchant who happens to be the se person listed as a possible Money Launderer as of this 2015 report https://t.co/OseFZUl2k1, courtesy : @MysticIntel https://t.co/bEvawcektb pic.twitter.com/jdKWXHIFql— Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) January 14, 2020
The video clip raised questions over security issues in the country, prompting many social media users to demand action against the man seen pointing the gun at the biker.
Didn't see that before... now will we hear of action against him? @saynotoweapons @SindhCMHouse @sindhpolicedmc @PoliceMediaCell— afia salam (@afiasalam) January 14, 2020
Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.— M. Adam Anees (@adamanees) January 14, 2020
The lawmakers and milistablisment are to blame for protecting these offenders.
Karachi city was found to be the third-worst city on the list of the world's top cities for highest recorded incidents of road rage, as reported by Pakistan's Samaa TV, citing an index released by a UK supplier of car parts, Mister Auto.
All comments
Show new comments (0)