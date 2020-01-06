Salma Hayek’s Bombshell Beauty Look Flaunts Her Assets to Raving Fans at Golden Globes' Red Carpet

Actress Salma Hayek arrived on Sunday for the 77th annual Golden Globes hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where she was one of the presenters amid a star-studded lineup of celebrities.

Actress and producer Salma Hayek left fans reeling in admiration as she hit the red carpet at Sunday’s Golden Globes Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The Mexican-American beauty, 53, looked breathtaking in a tight blue and white Gucci dress with a plunging neckline that complimented her assets and flattered her petite hourglass proportions.

The stunning star completed her look with stacked silver heels visible from under her floor-length skirt, and blue beaded drop earrings.

Hayek, whose beauty has often generated a slew of rapturous comments on social media praising her age-defying body, also shared a photo on Instagram showing off her gorgeous look.

"Here we go! #GoldenGlobes ✨ Aquí vamos," she captioned the snapshot.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Here we go! #GoldenGlobes ✨ Aquí vamos Публикация от Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) 5 Янв 2020 в 5:45 PST

Fans were quick to comment on the actress's outfit.

Salma Hayek at the 77th Golden Globe Awards' red carpet - January 5th, 2020 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/MKqQ4tWUGS — Red Carpets (@redcarpetspic) January 6, 2020

Tha most Gorgeous 53 year old ever ......!!! #dimePiece — Derald Deason (@dstrukshun1) January 6, 2020

Golden globes indeed — 🎩Вяеtt Lешis 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣ 🍸 (@TheWinterMen) January 6, 2020

GenX gonna redefine getting old. — I am Skipper's Human (@SkipperIsMyDog) January 6, 2020

Salma Hayek brought the golden globes to the golden globes 😍 pic.twitter.com/oEfXAgVAFN — Brittany Furlan Lee (@BrittanyFurlan) January 6, 2020

All of humanity, whenever Salma Hayek showed up at the Golden Globes tonight: pic.twitter.com/QeZGfdcKfZ — Charles Lee (@Goofyfan_Chuck) January 6, 2020

​Salma Hayek presented one of the evening's awards alongside Tiffany Haddish.

Among other A-list presenters at the event hosted by Ricky Gervais, were Scarlett Johansson, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Sofia Vergara, Octavia Spencer, Daniel Craig, Glenn Close, Tiffany Haddish, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Ted Danson and more.