Fans Lose It As Salma Hayek Marks Boss Day With Sexy Instagram Post

Mexican actress Salma Hayek’s social media grip is as fierce as ever, with the gorgeous Latina recently celebrating a milestone of 12 million followers on Instagram.

Actress Salma Hayek has hit Instagram with some stunning photos and an empowering caption “ Be your own Boss!”.

She tagged it: “Celebrating #NationalBossDay” in honor of my new film #LikeABoss”.

Like a Boss is an upcoming American comedy film directed by Miguel Arteta and written by Sam Pitman & Adam Cole-Kelly. The film, starring Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, and Salma Hayek, is set to be released on 10 January, 2020, by Paramount Pictures.

The Instagram post offers a variety of images of herself, all showcasing her age-defiant beauty and iconic curves.

The first photo has the star doing justice to the trendy shirtless look under a low-cut jacket, with a black-and-white bra visible underneath.

A similar look was in the next photo, with Salma holding a cigar.

Some images seemed sexy, others more “artsy”, and there was what looked like a mash-up between color and black-and-white photos.

Social media fans have been losing it, with comments ranging from “too sexy to be just a woman”, to “still hotter than Jlo at 53”, to “the most stunningly beautiful woman to ever grace planet earth.”

Mexican actress Salma Hayek may be 53, but her appeal seems to be as strong as ever, with fans recently going wild as she marked her birthday by posting a stunning photo of herself rocking a neon turquoise bikini on Instagram.

The star recently celebrated reaching 12 million followers on social media, and it looks like she’s gained another 100,000 in just a few days with her recent post.