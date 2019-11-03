‘Top Woman on Planet Earth’: Netizens Gush Over Glamorous Salma Hayek at Gucci Gala

Mexican and American film actress and producer Salma Hayek posted a photo of herself on social media as she was leaving to attend the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Betye Saar and Alfonso Cuarón Presented by Gucci in Los Angeles on Saturday.
The caption she added read: “On my way to the @Gucci Gala 💕 En mi camino a la #Gucci Gala”.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
On my way to the @Gucci Gala 💕 En mi camino a la #Gucci Gala
Hayek, 53, made a bold statement in a sequined figure-hugging gown made of glittering pink material that oozed glamour.
The dress the Oscar-nominated star wore had a halter neck and minimal black trimming at the seams that matched a small leather clutch in her hand.
The gorgeous 5-foot-2 actress stood tall in a pair of towering platform heels, and accessorised with glistening diamond drop earrings and an ornate diamond bracelet.
On my way to the @Gucci Gala 💕 En mi camino a la #Gucci Gala pic.twitter.com/AjHk8fPoyb— Salma Hayek (@salmahayek) November 3, 2019
Hayek is married to Francois-Henri Pinault, the CEO of Gucci’s parent company, Kering, who accompanied her to the annual soiree.
Social media fans gushed over the actress’s ageless looks and demeanour:
HOT!!!— Dave Brooks (@0369gunny) November 3, 2019
November 3, 2019
You are a beautiful woman, but when you look natural, you are more beautiful!— Etna Lutto (@lutto_etna) November 3, 2019
Yes Salma definitely one of the most gifted and Natural looking girl in the world— Glenn Boothe (@GlennBoothe4) November 3, 2019
November 3, 2019
Simply marvelous!— Lourdes Lordon (@LordonLourdes) November 3, 2019
Hermosa!! pic.twitter.com/IR9EH8Dy4C— Israel Morales (@huesomanmorales) November 3, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)