‘Top Woman on Planet Earth’: Netizens Gush Over Glamorous Salma Hayek at Gucci Gala

Actress Salma Hayek was among a host of glamorous celebrities that graced the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala with their presence in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Mexican and American film actress and producer Salma Hayek posted a photo of herself on social media as she was leaving to attend the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Betye Saar and Alfonso Cuarón Presented by Gucci in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The caption she added read: “On my way to the @Gucci Gala 💕 En mi camino a la #Gucci Gala”.

Hayek, 53, made a bold statement in a sequined figure-hugging gown made of glittering pink material that oozed glamour.

The dress the Oscar-nominated star wore had a halter neck and minimal black trimming at the seams that matched a small leather clutch in her hand.

The gorgeous 5-foot-2 actress stood tall in a pair of towering platform heels, and accessorised with glistening diamond drop earrings and an ornate diamond bracelet.

On my way to the @Gucci Gala 💕 En mi camino a la #Gucci Gala pic.twitter.com/AjHk8fPoyb — Salma Hayek (@salmahayek) November 3, 2019

Hayek is married to Francois-Henri Pinault, the CEO of Gucci’s parent company, Kering, who accompanied her to the annual soiree.

Social media fans gushed over the actress’s ageless looks and demeanour:

HOT!!! — Dave Brooks (@0369gunny) November 3, 2019

You are a beautiful woman, but when you look natural, you are more beautiful! — Etna Lutto (@lutto_etna) November 3, 2019

Yes Salma definitely one of the most gifted and Natural looking girl in the world — Glenn Boothe (@GlennBoothe4) November 3, 2019