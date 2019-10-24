Register
10:29 GMT +324 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Salma Hayek poses for photographers upon arrival at the Finch Chanel Pre BAFTAs Dinner in London, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019

    Latex-Clad Salma Hayek Teases ‘All Beat Up’ Birthday Boy Ryan Reynolds on Social Media

    © REUTERS / Vianney Le Caer
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe

    Actor Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek’s co-star in The Hitman’s Bodyguard, is known for playing online pranks on his celebrity friends, as well as exchanging hilarious practical jokes with his wife of five years, Blake Lively.

    Salma Hayek has gone on social media to out-troll her fellow co-star Ryan Reynolds on his 43rd birthday.

    The Mexican actress took to social media, posting a photo of herself dressed in sexy latex, posing alongside Reynolds with a bottle of his gin brand Aviation Gin.

    The caption read:

    “Yes, Ryan, I am using your birthday to post this picture where I don’t look so bad, while you look all beat up,” and also I’d like to take this opportunity to remind you that you were gonna send me some Aviation gin for MY birthday AND THAT WAS ALMOST TWO MONTHS AGO... If you want to see more pictures of yourself, please look at my stories... oh and Happy Birthday by the way.”
    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Yes, Ryan, I am using your birthday to post this picture where I don’t look so bad, while you look all beat up, and also I’d like to take this opportunity to remind you that you were gonna send me some Aviation gin for MY birthday AND THAT WAS ALMOST TWO MONTHS AGO... If you want to see more picture of yourself, please look at my stories... oh and Happy Birthday by the way. Sí, Ryan, estoy usando tu cumpleaños para publicar esta foto en la que no me veo tan mal, mientras tu te ves golpeadisimo, y también quiero aprovechar esta oportunidad para recordarte que me ibas a mandar unas botellas de tu ginebra “Aviation” para mi cumpleaños y que fue hace casi dos meses! Si quieres ver más fotos tuyas checa mis historias. Ah y por cierto, feliz cumpleaños. @vancityreynolds #aviationgin @aviationgin 📸 @samanthalopezs

    Публикация от Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

    The good-humoured fun didn't stop there, as the actress posted several pictures on her Instagram account of the two of them along with their The Hitman's Bodyguard co-star Samuel L. Jackson.

    However, in every picture, Reynolds has been cropped out.

    © AP Photo / Invision/Vianney Le Caer
    Fans Lose It As Salma Hayek Marks Boss Day With Sexy Instagram Post

    "Happy birthday to one of my dear friends, Ryan Reynolds," she wrote below the five pictures, "Love sharing the screen with you."

    Ryan wittily answered back on Instagram: "I'm gonna send you so much Aviation gin it might actually ruin your life. Also, your swimming pool isn't filled with water anymore. Go on... take a sip."

    Social media fans responded by appreciating the actress's sense of humour, with many using the opportunity to applaud the stunning good looks of the 53-year old Hayek, who rocked a cool blonde look in the photo.

    ​Actor Ryan Reynolds is notorious for pranks and practical jokes, with his Twitter account acting as proof of his delightful sense of humour.

    To honour his wife, Blake Lively, on her birthday, Reynolds deliberately cropped her out of an Instagram photo of the two of them, with the caption saying: "Happy birthday to my amazing wife."

    Two years ago, Lively returned the favour when on Reynolds birthday, she posted a photo of him posing with Ryan Gosling. She cropped out her husband from the picture, writing: "Happy birthday, baby."

    The actor frequently plays droll pranks on his celebrity colleagues and gets his measure of good-natured trolling in return.

    Related:

    Ryan Reynolds Sends Shockwaves Across Instagram With His Angry Christmas Vibes
    Twitter Erupts As Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Fails Bottle Cap Challenge
    Salma Hayek Shares Nude Photo on Instagram to Celebrate 12 Million Followers
    Fans Lose It As Salma Hayek Marks Boss Day With Sexy Instagram Post
    Salma Hayek Gives Kudos to ‘Pulp Fiction' as Quentin Tarantino’s Iconic Movie Turns 25
    Tags:
    Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Winners of Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition - 2019
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse