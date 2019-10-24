Actor Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek’s co-star in The Hitman’s Bodyguard, is known for playing online pranks on his celebrity friends, as well as exchanging hilarious practical jokes with his wife of five years, Blake Lively.

Salma Hayek has gone on social media to out-troll her fellow co-star Ryan Reynolds on his 43rd birthday.

The Mexican actress took to social media, posting a photo of herself dressed in sexy latex, posing alongside Reynolds with a bottle of his gin brand Aviation Gin.

The caption read:

“Yes, Ryan, I am using your birthday to post this picture where I don’t look so bad, while you look all beat up,” and also I’d like to take this opportunity to remind you that you were gonna send me some Aviation gin for MY birthday AND THAT WAS ALMOST TWO MONTHS AGO... If you want to see more pictures of yourself, please look at my stories... oh and Happy Birthday by the way.”

The good-humoured fun didn't stop there, as the actress posted several pictures on her Instagram account of the two of them along with their The Hitman's Bodyguard co-star Samuel L. Jackson.

However, in every picture, Reynolds has been cropped out.

"Happy birthday to one of my dear friends, Ryan Reynolds," she wrote below the five pictures, "Love sharing the screen with you."

Ryan wittily answered back on Instagram: "I'm gonna send you so much Aviation gin it might actually ruin your life. Also, your swimming pool isn't filled with water anymore. Go on... take a sip."

Social media fans responded by appreciating the actress's sense of humour, with many using the opportunity to applaud the stunning good looks of the 53-year old Hayek, who rocked a cool blonde look in the photo.

Yes, Ryan, I am using your birthday to post this picture where I don’t look so bad, while you look all beat up, and also I’d like to take this opportunity to remind you that you were gonna send me some Aviation gin for MY birthday AND THAT WAS ALMOST TWO MONTHS AGO... pic.twitter.com/Nfppg9lZGC — Salma Hayek (@salmahayek) October 23, 2019

Wait, that's Ryan Reynolds next to you?? I didn't even realize someone was there. Strange.... I've been staring at this picture for the past twenty minutes and I didn't notice anyone but Salma.



Wait.... You're holding a bottle of gin?? — Eva Munet (@Pennywize992000) October 23, 2019

Blonde hair @salmahayek?coolios,you suit it 😉 — Mark Jones (@markjones29577) October 23, 2019

DUDE, it’s Salma freaking Hayak. Hook the lady up already. Jeez bro!



Ms Hayak, I would have already sent the gin if I owned a gin company. Just saying. — Mark Witherell (@mwithere) October 23, 2019

You do look beautiful, Salma, but when do you not!!! Ryan looks 👌 — HKK (@Hkk727) October 23, 2019

salma hayek & ryan reynolds friendship is smth that im HERE FOR — 🦝🦝🦝 (@unitedwemosh) October 23, 2019

Didn’t even realize there was Gin in the picture. Salma Hayek just slaying! — michael6019 (@mkpotts33) October 23, 2019

​Actor Ryan Reynolds is notorious for pranks and practical jokes, with his Twitter account acting as proof of his delightful sense of humour.

To honour his wife, Blake Lively, on her birthday, Reynolds deliberately cropped her out of an Instagram photo of the two of them, with the caption saying: "Happy birthday to my amazing wife."

Two years ago, Lively returned the favour when on Reynolds birthday, she posted a photo of him posing with Ryan Gosling. She cropped out her husband from the picture, writing: "Happy birthday, baby."

The actor frequently plays droll pranks on his celebrity colleagues and gets his measure of good-natured trolling in return.