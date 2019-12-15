What’s Your Bid? Netizens Share Their #StupidestThingsIveEverDone Experience

#StupidestThingsIveEverDone is currently trending on Twitter, with hundreds of social media users sharing the most awkward, hilarious, and even inappropriate things they have ever done in their lives.

Getting married? Having kids? Going ice skating with your hands in your pockets? Getting married again? The list appears to be endless, with netizens recalling all the “stupidest” things they have ever done in their lives amid an ongoing Twitter trend that has invited many to look back at their most unusual - and often poorly conceived - behaviour.

While relationships, marriage, and higher education seem to be among the most popular categories of people’s regrets, there have been some tweets and deeds that just can't be explained with common sense. Well… see for yourself.

#StupidestThingsIveEverDone went ice skating with my hands in my pockets. Lost my front tooth. pic.twitter.com/g0bhb1W3Jb — mary jane cook (@maryjanecook44) December 15, 2019

#StupidestThingsIveEverDone believe that a degree will open new doors. pic.twitter.com/yzNhUFGLBV — Mthoko (@McPlay11) December 15, 2019

invested the 2-in-1 lipstick & super glue start-up — Why Should I (@Boogrpicker) December 15, 2019

#StupidestThingsIveEverDone okay i'm an idiot but i thought cotton candy perfume would taste like it — Smittens the red nose deerfox (@cabinetmans) December 15, 2019

Told the wife she could do with dropping a bit of weight. pic.twitter.com/btmJi6CHNW — Gaviscon' Fishin (@stgavalot) December 15, 2019

Saying "Don't worry, you can pay me back when you have the money"#StupidestThingsIveEverDone pic.twitter.com/7fVZ8F18iC — CardsChat (@CardsChat) December 15, 2019

The US presidential family also appeared to be a common reference in the trend.

Me just sitting here waiting for a Trump based tweet for: #StupidestThingsIveEverDone pic.twitter.com/y3hIJBOTqy — Kristian Hinton (@DaPaperBoy011) December 15, 2019

Got into an argument with a Trump Supporter pic.twitter.com/awWxsxahRD — John Hancock (@LiberatedMind17) December 15, 2019

This is not the first time that a Twitter challenge has attracted such a strong reaction from the public, with some of the most recent viral hashtags including #IWishTheyStillMade, #TheSexGotWeirdWhen, and #BadWaysToStartAConversation.