What’s Your Bid? Netizens Share Their #StupidestThingsIveEverDone Experience

Getting married? Having kids? Going ice skating with your hands in your pockets? Getting married again? The list appears to be endless, with netizens recalling all the “stupidest” things they have ever done in their lives amid an ongoing Twitter trend that has invited many to look back at their most unusual - and often poorly conceived - behaviour.
While relationships, marriage, and higher education seem to be among the most popular categories of people’s regrets, there have been some tweets and deeds that just can't be explained with common sense. Well… see for yourself.
Sure let’s get married #StupidestThingsIveEverDone pic.twitter.com/u11c9hGaYg— Middle-Aged-Loser-Pilot (@AgedLoser) December 15, 2019
#StupidestThingsIveEverDone went ice skating with my hands in my pockets. Lost my front tooth. pic.twitter.com/g0bhb1W3Jb— mary jane cook (@maryjanecook44) December 15, 2019
#StupidestThingsIveEverDone believe that a degree will open new doors. pic.twitter.com/yzNhUFGLBV— Mthoko (@McPlay11) December 15, 2019
#StupidestThingsIveEverDone— Trine Daely (@TrineDaely) December 15, 2019
Got married. Twice. pic.twitter.com/bJgfceGtfh
#StupidestThingsIveEverDone— Why Should I (@Boogrpicker) December 15, 2019
invested the 2-in-1 lipstick & super glue start-up
#StupidestThingsIveEverDone okay i'm an idiot but i thought cotton candy perfume would taste like it— Smittens the red nose deerfox (@cabinetmans) December 15, 2019
#StupidestThingsIveEverDone— Gaviscon' Fishin (@stgavalot) December 15, 2019
Told the wife she could do with dropping a bit of weight. pic.twitter.com/btmJi6CHNW
Saying "Don't worry, you can pay me back when you have the money"#StupidestThingsIveEverDone pic.twitter.com/7fVZ8F18iC— CardsChat (@CardsChat) December 15, 2019
#StupidestThingsIveEverDone— John Hancock (@LiberatedMind17) December 15, 2019
Using the toilet after sex 😳 pic.twitter.com/kPCevqsRcF
Got out of bed this morning#StupidestThingsIveEverDone pic.twitter.com/zP2qGQ3ud7— 🎄ElfLikeButta🎄 (@JWButta) December 15, 2019
The US presidential family also appeared to be a common reference in the trend.
Seriously?— The Anonymous Hashtagoholic (@einfreakinstein) December 15, 2019
#StupidestThingsIveEverDone pic.twitter.com/siUz2TE91m
Me just sitting here waiting for a Trump based tweet for: #StupidestThingsIveEverDone pic.twitter.com/y3hIJBOTqy— Kristian Hinton (@DaPaperBoy011) December 15, 2019
#StupidestThingsIveEverDone— John Hancock (@LiberatedMind17) December 15, 2019
Got into an argument with a Trump Supporter pic.twitter.com/awWxsxahRD
This is not the first time that a Twitter challenge has attracted such a strong reaction from the public, with some of the most recent viral hashtags including #IWishTheyStillMade, #TheSexGotWeirdWhen, and #BadWaysToStartAConversation.
