From Altoids Sours to Coloured Toilet Paper: Netizens Take Part in #IWishTheyStillMade Challenge

The #IWishTheyStillMade hashtag is currently trending on American Twitter with more than 17,000 people already sharing their thoughts of what should return to our lives in 2019.

While different foods that are no longer produced seem to have become a primary focus of the trend, some unexpected things like “coloured toilet paper”, “philosophical points” or even squirmles toys have also been missed by Twitter users.

#IWishTheyStillMade colored toliet paper. I’m tired of dull white pic.twitter.com/j2nZUKQTiY — Deanna Cupp (@edg522) November 24, 2019

#IWishTheyStillMade interesting philosophical points about existential angst pic.twitter.com/HFxLXYeZC9 — Oor Sparra 🥃 (@Sparraneil) November 24, 2019

Many people were proudly reminiscent of different TV shows, cartoons and music groups, but some netizens could not help but point out that they regretted no longer seeing famous people with “talent” or politically incorrect movies with “macho leading men”.

#IWishTheyStillMade people actually have talent in order to be famous pic.twitter.com/eic4IBDHya — Some Guy From Ohio (@cfilm71) November 24, 2019

#IWishTheyStillMade non politically correct tv shows and movies with cool and macho leading men! pic.twitter.com/Q7IuqTh8FK — SciFiFantasyGirl (@MySciFiFantasy) November 24, 2019

There have been other Twitter trends that attracted major attention from internet users, including #TheSexGotWeirdWhen and #BadWaysToStartAConversation.