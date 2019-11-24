From Altoids Sours to Coloured Toilet Paper: Netizens Take Part in #IWishTheyStillMade Challenge

A wave of nostalgia has recently been unleashed on Twitter with a trending “IWishTheyStillMade” hashtag, as netizens were jointly mourning things that have disappeared from our lives.
While different foods that are no longer produced seem to have become a primary focus of the trend, some unexpected things like “coloured toilet paper”, “philosophical points” or even squirmles toys have also been missed by Twitter users.
#IWishTheyStillMade Sour Altoids pic.twitter.com/R6mUDkFFdC— climate change is real 🔥🌎🔥 (@Fretful_Mess) November 24, 2019
#IWishTheyStillMade lip lickers! pic.twitter.com/yj98mGTshd— Jennifer Elmore (@jelmoreak) November 24, 2019
#IWishTheyStillMade colored toliet paper. I’m tired of dull white pic.twitter.com/j2nZUKQTiY— Deanna Cupp (@edg522) November 24, 2019
#IWishTheyStillMade squirmles pic.twitter.com/jOUA5OHh3P— 🐾 Stamishinc MFB Ghost 🐾 (@StamishincGhost) November 24, 2019
#IWishTheyStillMade Creme Savers pic.twitter.com/NlwqzZCkS8— climate change is real 🔥🌎🔥 (@Fretful_Mess) November 24, 2019
#IWishTheyStillMade interesting philosophical points about existential angst pic.twitter.com/HFxLXYeZC9— Oor Sparra 🥃 (@Sparraneil) November 24, 2019
Furby’s Cause I loved Them 💛 #IWishTheyStillMade pic.twitter.com/xiluHIBpqV— Jus O Bells 🇨🇦🎄🎅🏻 (@fivefortweeting) November 24, 2019
Many people were proudly reminiscent of different TV shows, cartoons and music groups, but some netizens could not help but point out that they regretted no longer seeing famous people with “talent” or politically incorrect movies with “macho leading men”.
#IWishTheyStillMade music videos like in the 80's pic.twitter.com/0lR36l0Btc— 💋ssassy75💋 (@CindyEllan) November 24, 2019
#IWishTheyStillMade Saturday morning cartoons pic.twitter.com/BveuV3TBuM— Freddy 🇵🇷🇨🇺 (@ricanpun212) November 24, 2019
#IWishTheyStillMade people actually have talent in order to be famous pic.twitter.com/eic4IBDHya— Some Guy From Ohio (@cfilm71) November 24, 2019
#IWishTheyStillMade non politically correct tv shows and movies with cool and macho leading men! pic.twitter.com/Q7IuqTh8FK— SciFiFantasyGirl (@MySciFiFantasy) November 24, 2019
There have been other Twitter trends that attracted major attention from internet users, including #TheSexGotWeirdWhen and #BadWaysToStartAConversation.
