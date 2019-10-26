Netizens in Bizarre Lovemaking Contest With #TheSexGotWeirdWhen Trending on US Twitter

#TheSexGotWeirdWhen has become the second most trending hashtag on the US segment of Twitter, prompting users either to share their sex life experience or invent stories using memes.
#TheSexGotWeirdWhen I got involved pic.twitter.com/6CVE7Itzkt— Sam Cannon (@SamCannon45) October 26, 2019
#TheSexGotWeirdWhen he started to list all the things he's never done but wants to— Hugs & Kisses, JMo (@xojmo) October 26, 2019
#TheSexGotWeirdWhen I saw the camera— Bömb Cüm (@BombCum) October 26, 2019
#TheSexGotWeirdWhen she said we have to hurry because the world is about to end pic.twitter.com/EgymAmjBtj— Michael Moore (@mbracemoore) October 26, 2019
#TheSexGotWeirdWhen she told me to lay on my stomach and just relax. pic.twitter.com/MGOdNzxxLP— 🦁 sPoopy J 🦁 (@RealPJP) October 26, 2019
#TheSexGotWeirdWhen my daughter bust in my room and said "Daddy, get off Mommy!"— Double Trouble Tags (@DoubleTags) October 26, 2019
Unfortunately true story
