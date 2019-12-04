'World's Hottest Weather Girl' Flaunts Bum in Tiny Thong

Viral internet sensation, Mexican weather presenter Yanet Garcia has drummed up quite an impressive following on Instagram, often uploading steamy clips that drive her fans wild.

Mexican actress and weather presenter Yanet Garcia knows how to ignite her legion of 11.8 million Instagram followers.

The viral internet sensation dubbed "the world's hottest weather girl" has yet again left her fans drooling after posting a naughty swimming pool clip.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram 💦 Публикация от Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) 2 Дек 2019 в 11:00 PST

Wearing a tiny thong that leaves little to the imagination, the brunette bombshell flaunts her curvaceous form in a reversed TikTok video of her lounging in a pool.

Also wearing a large sunhat, Yanet is shown climbing down from the pool side while walking backwards.

She flicks her bum into the air before running her hands over the water, and then sits back onto the swimming pool side in her tiny bikini.

When the clip is reversed, when Yanet leaps out of the pool and takes her seat, her body appears dry.

The video was only posted on 2 December but has been viewed by a staggering 2.2million people, with thousands leaving comments.

Comments on Instagram ranged from “seductive” and “beautiful”, to "I'd get divorced for you."

Another fan wrote that the weather presenter deserved “an Oscar for this performance."

Twitter fans were just as eager to show their appreciation of the stunning weather presenter’s eye-catching display.

que bonito inicio de semana

Ya soy tu fan para siempre (Y) — Gil Tosko Barrera (@ragde661_edgar) December 2, 2019

La mas guapa de Mexico 🍑🇲🇽 — Edy CM 🇲🇽 (@HaSTe_oNe) December 2, 2019

​