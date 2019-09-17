Yanet Garcia is a Mexican weather girl who became a viral internet sensation following a video on her by Ozzy Man Reviews in 2014, where he sarcastically jokes about his interest in the Mexican weather channel.

Mexican weather girl and social media sensation Yanet Garcia who has been dubbed the "world's hottest weather girl," has regained access to her Instagram account after it became the target of hackers involved in a "sex tape" scam on Monday.

​Hackers seized control of Garcia’s official Instagram account, changing her bio, story, and posting fake altered images of the internet star.

A new post was uploaded of an image showing a photoshopped Garcia in the nude telling followers of the account to go to her story and swipe up to access the actress's alleged sex tape. The image in question came from a modelling shoot performed by Garcia.

The bio was changed to include the video as well as a link, which Instagram users were advised not to click.

The link posted on her story and in her bio is a TinyURL link, which sends users to a page where they are asked to enter personal information in order to win prizes such as an H&M gift card or Fortnite V-Bucks.

Garcia became aware of the hack, and Tweeted urgently to Instagram to help her access the account and take it back from the hackers, with proof that the images were not of her. The tweet has since been deleted.

© Photo: Instagram/iamyanetgarcia Mexican Weather Girl Yanet Garcia

She became a viral sensation back in 2015 after YouTuber Ozzy Man Reviews uploaded a comedic video about her which has received more than 20 million views since its release. Garcia has amassed over 11 million followers on her Instagram since then and has also dated professional Call of Duty player Doug ‘Censor’ Martin.