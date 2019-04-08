Register
03:27 GMT +308 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Yanet Garcia

    Fans Stunned as World’s Hottest Weather Girl Suffers Sexy Wardrobe Malfunction

    © Photo: iamyanetgarcia/instagram
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Yanet Garcia, who has been dubbed the "world's hottest weather girl," according to the Daily Star, suffered a wardrobe malfunction in a tracksuit, giving her Instagram fans something to look at up-close.

    The 28-year-old beauty left her 9,7 million audiences with open jaws when she posted a picture posing in a paper-thin tracksuit.

    View this post on Instagram

    🙈

    A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on Apr 3, 2019 at 10:32am PDT

    However, while fans were quick to notice that the leggings in her tracksuit were a little too tight, they appreciated the seductive image with more than 544 000 likes.

     

     

    According to the Daily Star piece, Garcia created her account on Instagram to share her fitness tips with her fans. The model told the outlet that she has been consuming a healthy and balanced diet, which, along with her daily workout routine, helps to maintain her killer curves, which could be seen in a tracksuit photo.

    READ MORE: Yanet Garcia Shocks Followers With Eyebrow-Raising Booty Transformation Photo

    View this post on Instagram

    SI SE PUEDE!!!! 💪🏻🔥

    A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on Mar 30, 2019 at 6:55pm PDT

     

    View this post on Instagram

    🙈

    A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on Mar 27, 2019 at 4:50pm PDT

     

     

    View this post on Instagram

    😍❤️🔥

    A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on Mar 15, 2019 at 2:47pm PDT

     

    “I can eat anything I want on weekends. I find pastries and desserts very hard to resist. I like to maintain a healthy life and I exercise for how I feel, rather than to focus on physical appearance. A person is worth for who he or she is and not for what they look like,” she told The Daily Star back in September, adding that most of her stunning look came not from plastic surgery, but from exercise.

    Related:

    Gorgeous Weather Girl Confronts Man Live for Filming Her Rear (VIDEO)
    Game Over: Pro Player Who Dumped 'Hottest Weather Girl' Quits Cybersport
    World's Hottest Weather Girl Wows Fans With Mind-Blowing Body Transformation Pic
    CoD Pro Gamer Who Dumped Hot Weather Girl for Career Loses Two Matches in Row
    Netizens Mock Weather Girl as She Tries to Stun Followers With Topless Snap
    Argentinian Seeks Fame of World's Hottest Weather Girl With Wet Booty Pics
    Call of Duty Pro Gamer Dumps World’s Hottest Weather Girl (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Tags:
    sexy image, photos, Yanet Garcia, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse