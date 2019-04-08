Fans Stunned as World’s Hottest Weather Girl Suffers Sexy Wardrobe Malfunction

Yanet Garcia, who has been dubbed the "world's hottest weather girl," according to the Daily Star, suffered a wardrobe malfunction in a tracksuit, giving her Instagram fans something to look at up-close.

The 28-year-old beauty left her 9,7 million audiences with open jaws when she posted a picture posing in a paper-thin tracksuit.

However, while fans were quick to notice that the leggings in her tracksuit were a little too tight, they appreciated the seductive image with more than 544 000 likes.

According to the Daily Star piece, Garcia created her account on Instagram to share her fitness tips with her fans. The model told the outlet that she has been consuming a healthy and balanced diet, which, along with her daily workout routine, helps to maintain her killer curves, which could be seen in a tracksuit photo.

READ MORE: Yanet Garcia Shocks Followers With Eyebrow-Raising Booty Transformation Photo

“I can eat anything I want on weekends. I find pastries and desserts very hard to resist. I like to maintain a healthy life and I exercise for how I feel, rather than to focus on physical appearance. A person is worth for who he or she is and not for what they look like,” she told The Daily Star back in September, adding that most of her stunning look came not from plastic surgery, but from exercise.