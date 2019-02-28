Yanet Garcia Shocks Followers With Eyebrow-Raising Booty Transformation Photo

According to the Mexican TV celebrity, her curves are a product of hard work only.

Yanet Garcia, who has been dubbed the "world's hottest weather girl," according to The Daily Star, has posted a before-and-after photo of her rear physique showing the evolution of her fillet parts over four years.

One photo of the 28-year old Mexican weather girl shows her in 2015, while another was reportedly taken just a few weeks ago.

The post, which has been viewed by her 9.2 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 361,000 likes and almost 4,000 comments by the time of publication.

In a caption under the collage, Garcia wrote in Spanish that she has had neither surgeries nor implants, and that her curvaceous form is owed only to hard workouts.

"Having a balance is important. I have learned to eat healthy without having a diet and being disciplined with my exercises," she said in an interview for The Daily Star. "If I don't have time to go to the gym, I can exercise at home. Every day I do a physical activity, being disciplined is what will allow you to reach your objective."