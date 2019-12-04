Bollywood Royalty and Fashionistas Grace Red Carpet at Filmfare Awards 2019

New Delhi (Sputnik): The starry sixth edition of the Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2019 was held in India’s dream city of Mumbai on Tuesday night. The awards recognise Bollywood's most stylish and fashionable celebrities.

From Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma to Sunny Leone and Alia Bhatt, the stars looked in their glamorous-best as they walked the red carpet and held their trophies on awards night.

Their male counterparts were not to be left behind either.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper in an all-white suit with cape and grabbed the male trophy for Most Stylish Star. Promising 26-year-old actress Alia Bhatt, who arrived in a pink and back gown, walked away with the female Most Stylish Star trophy.

Ayushmann Khurrana's look from last night's awards has got everyone talking 😍@ayushmannk #FilmfareGlamourAndStyleAwards pic.twitter.com/YVMJZeM3rU — India Forums (@indiaforums) December 4, 2019

View this post on Instagram #aliabhatt ❤ A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Dec 3, 2019 at 8:41am PST

The ever-youthful Malika Arora stole the limelight in an all-mirror, sheer white gown and won the “Diva of the Year” award.

#MalaikaArora talks about what makes her the most stylish woman in the industry at the Filmfare #GlamourAndStyleAwards 2019. pic.twitter.com/bGz51HgrOG — Filmfare (@filmfare) December 3, 2019

Actress Anushka Sharma wore a thigh-high slit gown and carried off the trophy for the Most Glamorous Star (Female). Varun Dhawan was awarded in the Most Glamorous Star (Male) category.

View this post on Instagram #anuskhasharma #filmfarestyle&glamourawards #viralbhayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Dec 3, 2019 at 8:51am PST

View this post on Instagram #aliabhatt & #varundhawan #filmfarestyle&glamourawards #viralbhayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Dec 3, 2019 at 8:08am PST

Others who dazzled were former porn star turned actress Sunny Leone, Kiara Advani, Director Divya Khosla, Nushrat Bharucha, and Kriti Sanon.

​