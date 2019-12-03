Bollywood Star Nargis Fakhri Reveals Why She Turned Down Playboy Shoot

New Delhi (Sputnik): Famous for her dance numbers such as ‘Dhating nacch’ and ‘Yaar Na Milay’ in Bollywood movies, actress-model Nargis Fakhri was also seen in blockbuster hits like Housefull3, Dishoom and Main Tera Hero.

Bollywood actress and international model Nargis Fakhri has revealed that during her early modelling days she was asked to pose nude for Playboy magazine but she refused.

“When I was modelling, there was this college edition Playboy magazine thing. My agent said they are asking for girls, they have chosen to see you if you would want to do something like that. I was like, Playboy is so huge and the money was so much! But I said no thanks, I’m good,” she said during an interview with former adult star Brittni De La Mora.

Nargis, who debuted in Bollywood with the romantic drama Rockstar, said she was happy to be a part of the Hindi film industry, as it did not involve much nudity.

Talking about losing out projects and works when she refused to compromise on her morals, Nargis says: “I always knew that I am not going to be so hungry for fame that I am going to pose naked or sleep with a director.”

“I have lost jobs because I didn’t do certain things and that was heart-breaking because I was trying to live in a place where I have high standards and boundaries, and it sucks!” the actress stated.

In the interview organised by xxxchurch.com, a website to help porn addicts, Nargis shares her secret of having connection with God.

She says: “I am not religious but I believe in God and I pray to him every day to bless me with good work and good people. I have three wishes - to be able to take care of my mom and sister, help others in whatever ways and see the world.”

Nargis was last seen in film director Bhushan Patel’s horror film Amavas, which released earlier this year. The release date for her next film Torbaaz, an action thriller, has not yet been announced.